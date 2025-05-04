Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Blocks Indian Ships After India Bans All Its Imports

Pakistan has decided to block ships from India from entering its ports, hitting back just days after India banned all imports from Pakistan. This tit-for-tat move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

The announcement came through Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, which said the move was about protecting national interests.

“In view of the recent development of the maritime situation with neighboring country Pakistan, in order to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest, and national security, the following measures with immediate effect: Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port, Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port, and any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis,” the ministry said, as reported by Dawn.

India cuts off all trade, not just direct routes

India’s import ban covers everything from Pakistan, including goods that might try to enter through third countries. The government cited concerns over national security and public policy in its order.

Even before this, trade between the two nations had taken a massive hit. After the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, India had already imposed a steep 200% duty on Pakistani imports. That move had practically frozen formal trade. But now, New Delhi has made it official—nothing gets in.

After the Pahalgam attack, everything changed

The latest fallout started after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. It was one of the worst in recent years, with 26 people losing their lives. India blamed Pakistan-based groups and responded with a flurry of actions—cutting ties, hitting trade, and downgrading diplomacy.

Soon after the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old agreement on sharing rivers. It also shut down the Attari border crossing, one of the few land links between the two countries. Diplomats have been pulled back, and communication lines have been quietly frozen.

Even mail and parcels stopped

In a lesser-known but still significant move, India also stopped the exchange of mail and parcels with Pakistan. That includes packages sent by land or air—both sides have completely halted those services.

These steps show just how badly relations have deteriorated. Both governments seem to be digging in, with no sign of easing the pressure anytime soon. What started as a tragic attack has now led to a full-blown diplomatic and economic freeze.