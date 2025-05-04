Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Blocks Indian Ships After India Bans All Its Imports

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Blocks Indian Ships After India Bans All Its Imports

Pakistan has decided to block ships from India from entering its ports, hitting back just days after India banned all imports from Pakistan. This tit-for-tat move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Blocks Indian Ships After India Bans All Its Imports

Pakistan has decided to block ships from India from entering its ports, hitting back just days after India banned all imports from Pakistan.


Pakistan has decided to block ships from India from entering its ports, hitting back just days after India banned all imports from Pakistan. This tit-for-tat move comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

The announcement came through Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, which said the move was about protecting national interests.

“In view of the recent development of the maritime situation with neighboring country Pakistan, in order to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest, and national security, the following measures with immediate effect: Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port, Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port, and any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis,” the ministry said, as reported by Dawn.

India cuts off all trade, not just direct routes

India’s import ban covers everything from Pakistan, including goods that might try to enter through third countries. The government cited concerns over national security and public policy in its order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Even before this, trade between the two nations had taken a massive hit. After the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, India had already imposed a steep 200% duty on Pakistani imports. That move had practically frozen formal trade. But now, New Delhi has made it official—nothing gets in.

After the Pahalgam attack, everything changed

The latest fallout started after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. It was one of the worst in recent years, with 26 people losing their lives. India blamed Pakistan-based groups and responded with a flurry of actions—cutting ties, hitting trade, and downgrading diplomacy.

Soon after the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old agreement on sharing rivers. It also shut down the Attari border crossing, one of the few land links between the two countries. Diplomats have been pulled back, and communication lines have been quietly frozen.

Even mail and parcels stopped

In a lesser-known but still significant move, India also stopped the exchange of mail and parcels with Pakistan. That includes packages sent by land or air—both sides have completely halted those services.

These steps show just how badly relations have deteriorated. Both governments seem to be digging in, with no sign of easing the pressure anytime soon. What started as a tragic attack has now led to a full-blown diplomatic and economic freeze.

Also Read: Congress MP, Priyanka Gandhi, Aids Injured Family After Kozhikode Road Crash

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

newsx

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay
India’s Forex Reserves

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25...
A Central Reserve Police

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman
newsx

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road
Former Maldivian Foreign

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?
DRDO Just Launched a Mass

DRDO Just Launched a Massive Floating Platform—It Reached 17 km Into the Stratosphere: WATCH
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25 Week, Says RBI

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 1.98 Billion To USD 688.13 Billion In April 25...

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman

‘Permission Was Granted By CRPF’: CRPF Jawan to Challenge Dismissal Over Marriage to Pakistani Woman

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road

Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?

‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media