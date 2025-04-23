Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Terror Camps Operating in PoK and Along the Jammu and Kashmir Border

In an exclusive visual investigation, NewsX has unveiled a detailed map highlighting active Pakistani terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the primary infiltration routes used by militants to cross into India’s Jammu and Kashmir.

In an exclusive visual investigation, NewsX has unveiled a detailed map highlighting active Pakistani terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the primary infiltration routes used by militants to cross into India’s Jammu and Kashmir. The map—created using intelligence inputs and strategic coordinates—sheds light on the continuing threat posed by well-established terror training facilities that operate just across the Line of Control (LoC), under the radar of global scrutiny.

This revelation comes at a time when India continues to face periodic cross-border infiltration attempts and sporadic terrorist attacks in Kashmir, despite global awareness of Pakistan’s use of terrorism as a strategic tool in the region.

Strategic Location: Why PoK Remains the Epicenter

The NewsX-exclusive map outlines the locations of 11 key terror training camps operating in different parts of PoK. Each is believed to be controlled by various jihadi outfits, some of which have been internationally banned. These camps are marked with geo-coordinates and group affiliations, clearly showing how entrenched and organized this terror infrastructure is.

The map highlights the spread of terror camps across key locations such as Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, and Bhimber—towns that lie deep inside PoK but close enough to the LoC to allow relatively swift movement into India-controlled territory. This proximity allows militant operatives, trained and radicalized in these camps, to infiltrate across the porous and often treacherous LoC terrain with the support of local guides and Pakistani handlers.

Security experts argue that these camps are not just isolated training zones—they’re part of a larger, state-enabled proxy war strategy, designed to destabilize Kashmir and carry out asymmetric warfare against India.

Terror Camps: What the Map Reveals

The camps marked in red on the map are believed to be operated by a wide range of Pakistan-backed terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), Al Badr, Al Jehad, and Tehrik-e-Jihad (TeJ).

Here’s a breakdown of the key camps:

Muzaffarabad Region

Abdullah bin Masood (MS 4635) and Bela Noorshah (MS 4635): Both camps are allegedly run by LeT, one of the most active and internationally proscribed terror outfits operating out of Pakistan.

These camps are believed to be major logistical and ideological hubs, often used as transit points before operatives are moved toward launchpads.

Bagh District

Fiyaz Camp (MX 7875): Run by HM and HuM, both Kashmir-centric groups with deep local networks.

Haider Camp (MX 7875): A major facility where multiple groups—HM, HuM, and Al Badr—cooperate, making it a significant multi-outfit complex. It’s referred to as “Mughal-e-Azam Quila”, pointing to its fortified structure and historical association.

Amina Camp (MX 7893): Used by TuM and TeJ, considered more radicalized splinter groups.

Kotli Region

Kotli (MX 9042): Perhaps the most diversified terror complex, harboring militants from LeT, Al Badr, JeM, HUJI, HM, and HuM. This wide range of affiliations suggests it may function as a joint command-and-control base, training center, and weapons distribution point.

Other Key Points

Bhimber (RD 0983): At the southern end of the LoC, this camp hosts HuM, LeT, and HM, indicating its use as a southern launch pad.

Chinar Camp (MS 7912), Dara Forest: Marked as NOM (Name of Militant group not mentioned), possibly a covert training zone hidden deep within the forested terrain.

Bandi-Jura (MS 7747): Known to be affiliated with Al Jehad, another less visible group that occasionally resurfaces with targeted attacks.

Barakot (NOM): A camp reportedly run by LeT, close to the northern sector of the LoC.

The Infiltration Route: Pathway to Terror

The image outlines a yellow-highlighted infiltration route weaving across the LoC and cutting through mountainous terrain into the Kashmir Valley. This route is strategically selected to take advantage of natural cover—thick forests, ravines, and poorly guarded ridges—making detection by border forces extremely challenging.

Intelligence reports suggest that

These routes are active primarily from April to October, when snow in high-altitude passes melts.

Infiltrators move in small groups, usually 3 to 6 operatives, often aided by Pakistani border guides.

Local overground workers (OGWs) in Kashmir assist in the final leg by providing shelter, logistics, and communication tools.

State Sponsorship: A Long-Running Accusation

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of facilitating, funding, and protecting these terror groups. While Islamabad denies these allegations, Indian security officials point to credible evidence—captured terrorists, intercepted radio chatter, recovered arms with Pakistani origin markings, and satellite imagery.

Former Indian Army officials note that some camps, especially those like Kotli and Haider, seem to be part of a state-supported infrastructure rather than rogue operations.

“These are not temporary huts in the jungle,” said a retired Major General. “Some of them are fortified complexes with weapon stockpiles, signal equipment, and training grounds. You don’t build that without military oversight.”

The positioning of these camps—strategically close to the LoC—raises serious security concerns for India. Officials believe these camps act as launch pads for cross-border infiltration, especially during the warmer months when snow in mountain passes melts, opening up routes into Jammu and Kashmir.

“These camps are not just places for arms training,” said a former Indian Army officer familiar with counter-insurgency operations. “They are ideological factories where recruits are indoctrinated, trained in guerrilla warfare, and then pushed into India with a clear mission.”

Terror Infrastructure Backed by the Establishment?

India has repeatedly alleged that these groups enjoy tacit or even active support from elements within Pakistan’s security establishment, particularly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). While Pakistan has denied these claims, India has presented evidence in the past—including captured militants, arms with Pakistani markings, and satellite imagery—pointing to the existence and operation of such camps.

In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, India launched a surgical strike targeting several of these camps across the LoC. More recently, India has raised concerns at international forums like the UN, urging the global community to take action against Pakistan for “harboring and exporting terror.”

International Pressure and Diplomatic Fallout

While some global powers have acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against certain extremist groups, others argue that Islamabad has selectively targeted terror outfits—acting against those who pose a threat internally, while turning a blind eye to groups focused on India.

Despite being on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for several years, Pakistan has not taken decisive action to dismantle the infrastructure of groups like LeT and JeM, according to Indian officials. Though Pakistan was removed from the list in 2022 after some compliance, India argues that the core problem remains unsolved.

Surveillance and Counter-Terror Strategy

Indian intelligence agencies and armed forces continue to monitor these camps using a mix of satellite imagery, ground intelligence, and electronic surveillance. As of now, at least 15–20 active launch pads are believed to be operational, with fluctuating numbers depending on seasonal changes and the geopolitical situation.

A senior intelligence officer stated, “These camps may move locations or go underground temporarily, but they haven’t disappeared. The infrastructure, the networks, and the intent remain intact.”

A Persistent Threat

The existence of these terror camps represents a persistent challenge to regional peace and stability. As long as such facilities remain intact and operational in PoK, the threat of cross-border terrorism will continue to loom large over Jammu and Kashmir. Without concrete international action and pressure on Pakistan, these camps are likely to remain active breeding grounds for insurgency.

As tensions remain high in the region, particularly with the return of ceasefire violations and increased drone sightings near the LoC, the presence of these camps demands global scrutiny and a long-term diplomatic and military strategy to counter the entrenched terror network.