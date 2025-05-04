Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Meets Air Force Chief as India Plans Tough Response

After the shocking terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists on April 22, things are heating up between India and Pakistan. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to talk about the situation and what India’s next move should be.

This meeting is part of a series of high-level discussions happening since the attack, which the government believes has cross-border links. The big focus now is on security and how to respond in a way that sends a clear message.

PM Modi Says India Will Act Tough on Terror

After the Pahalgam tragedy, Prime Minister Modi didn’t mince words. He said, “India is committed to decisive action against terrorism and those who support it.”

It’s clear the government wants to take strong action. They’ve already given the military the green light to handle the situation however they think is best — that means the forces can decide what, where, and when to strike back.

Navy Chief Briefs Modi on Sea Security

Just a day before the Air Force chief’s meeting, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also met the prime minister. He gave an update on the situation in the Arabian Sea, where the Navy is keeping a close watch on key shipping routes. According to PTI, the briefing covered current threats and steps being taken to boost security in the region.

After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met right after the Pahalgam attack, the government decided to give full freedom to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. That means the armed forces now have the power to choose their strategy, targets, and timing when it comes to responding to this attack.

It’s a big deal — and shows how serious the government is about not letting this go unanswered.

Indian Air Force Shows Strength in Uttar Pradesh

Even while the top leaders were meeting, the Indian Air Force was busy showing its strength on the ground. On Friday, the IAF held an exercise on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Fighter jets took off and landed on a 3.5-kilometre stretch of the expressway near Shahjahanpur — proving that they’re ready to operate even outside normal airbases if needed.

In the CCS briefing, security officials said they believe the Pahalgam attack was linked to cross-border elements. They also pointed out that the timing of the attack was suspicious — it came just after peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and while the region was seeing real economic progress.

It looks like the attackers wanted to derail that progress and bring back fear and instability.

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty to Send a Message

As part of its response, the Indian government has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan — a major step that’s meant to send a serious message. The treaty, which deals with sharing river water, has been in place for decades.

By putting it on hold, India is telling Pakistan that actions have consequences — especially if it’s seen as supporting or sheltering terrorists.

In a rare show of unity, political parties from across the spectrum have backed the government’s tough stance. They’ve all said they support strong action and that national security should come before politics.