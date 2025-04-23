Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urgently convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, shortly after returning to New Delhi.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee


Prime Minister Narendra Modi urgently convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, shortly after returning to New Delhi. His return came earlier than scheduled, following a sudden decision to cut short his Saudi Arabia visit.

The high-level CCS meeting was prompted by the deadly terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, just a day earlier.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were all in attendance at the meeting.

Top Leadership Vows Justice and Swift Action

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the attack, condemning the violence and assuring that justice will be served.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I want to repeat India’s resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism… I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes… The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” he stated at a public event.

The Defence Minister added, “We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones…”

Later, Singh led a separate meeting involving key security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Air Force Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, to discuss the evolving situation in the region.

According to sources cited by ANI, the meeting delved into various aspects of Jammu and Kashmir’s security dynamics.

Ground Operations Intensify in Pahalgam

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a security review session in Srinagar.

Following the review, he visited the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam—the site of the deadly attack—underscoring the gravity with which the government views the incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe, working closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to identify and trace those involved.

Meanwhile, security forces have ramped up search operations in the area and increased their presence, with efforts focused on locating and neutralizing the attackers.

Nation on Alert as Government Moves Decisively

With multiple agencies coordinating closely and senior leaders directly involved, the response to the Pahalgam terror attack appears to be both swift and comprehensive.

The country remains on high alert as the government pursues those behind the heinous act and seeks to prevent any further threats.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana

 

Filed under

Narendra Modi Pahalgam Pahalgam Terror Attack

A 6.2 magnitude earthquak

Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Istanbul, Turkey And Surrounding Region
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana
Fresh gunbattle erupts in

Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Government Assistance
Priyank Kharge slams Cent

Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Questions Security Lapses
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Istanbul, Turkey And Surrounding Region

Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Istanbul, Turkey And Surrounding Region

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana

Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Government Assistance

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Government Assistance

Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Questions Security Lapses

Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Questions Security Lapses

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After