Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urgently convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, shortly after returning to New Delhi. His return came earlier than scheduled, following a sudden decision to cut short his Saudi Arabia visit.

The high-level CCS meeting was prompted by the deadly terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, just a day earlier.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were all in attendance at the meeting.

Top Leadership Vows Justice and Swift Action

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the attack, condemning the violence and assuring that justice will be served.

“I want to repeat India’s resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism… I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes… The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” he stated at a public event.

The Defence Minister added, “We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones…”

Later, Singh led a separate meeting involving key security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Air Force Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, to discuss the evolving situation in the region.

According to sources cited by ANI, the meeting delved into various aspects of Jammu and Kashmir’s security dynamics.

Ground Operations Intensify in Pahalgam

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a security review session in Srinagar.

Following the review, he visited the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam—the site of the deadly attack—underscoring the gravity with which the government views the incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe, working closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to identify and trace those involved.

Meanwhile, security forces have ramped up search operations in the area and increased their presence, with efforts focused on locating and neutralizing the attackers.

Nation on Alert as Government Moves Decisively

With multiple agencies coordinating closely and senior leaders directly involved, the response to the Pahalgam terror attack appears to be both swift and comprehensive.

The country remains on high alert as the government pursues those behind the heinous act and seeks to prevent any further threats.

