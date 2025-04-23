Pahalgam Terror Attack: SBI Employee Killed Just a Day Before His Birthday

A 43-year-old banker from Surat lost his life in one of the deadliest terror attacks to hit Jammu and Kashmir in recent years—just a day before his birthday.

Shaileshbhai Kalathiya, who worked for the State Bank of India and was posted in Mumbai, had travelled to Pahalgam, a popular hill town in south Kashmir, for a holiday with his wife, two children, and cousin. They had planned to celebrate his birthday on April 23, but instead, his family is now returning home without him—devastated and in shock.

Attack on tourists in broad daylight

The terrorist attack happened around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, when gunmen opened fire at tourists in Baisaran meadow, a scenic spot often called “mini Switzerland” because of its beauty. According to officials, at least 26 people were killed in the attack, and several others were seriously injured.

Shaileshbhai was among those fatally shot. His wife, daughter, son, and cousin survived, but are said to be traumatized by what they witnessed.

“We are providing full support to the family”

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying: “Shaileshbhai from Surat was killed in the firing. His family is safe, and we are providing full support.”

The Gujarat government and local authorities are working with central agencies to assist the family and ensure the body is returned to Chikuvadi, Surat, where the Kalathiyas are originally from.

PM Modi returns to India and meets top officials

In the wake of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi early Wednesday morning. He immediately held a high-level meeting at the Delhi airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to assess the situation.

The Prime Minister is said to be closely monitoring the response, and has vowed that those responsible for the killings “will not be spared.”

Tourists from Gujarat among the injured

While the Kalathiya family suffered the most painful loss, other tourists from Gujarat were also caught in the attack. Three of them were injured, but are said to be stable.

Manish Kumar Bansal, the District Collector of Bhavnagar, shared details of one victim, saying:

“Vinod Bhatt, a resident of Bhavnagar, sustained a hand injury but is out of danger. He was part of a group of approximately 20 people from Bhavnagar vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhatt was wounded when attackers opened fire on tourists. We have no reports indicating other members of his group were injured. He is recovering at the hospital associated with Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag.”

Two other injured tourists from Gujarat are also being treated at GMC Anantnag. A government official confirmed that their conditions are stable and that they are receiving all necessary medical attention.

Fear, anger, and heartbreak across the country

The brutal attack has left the entire country shaken. What was supposed to be a peaceful vacation for families turned into a scene of horror. The victims were not soldiers or officials—but regular people, many of them tourists enjoying the natural beauty of the Valley.

For Shaileshbhai’s family, there are no words. A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy they will never forget. He had come to relax and enjoy time with his loved ones. Instead, his life was cut short by senseless violence.

As investigations continue and search operations expand across the region, one thing remains clear: this attack has left behind grief, fear, and anger that will take a long time to heal.