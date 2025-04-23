Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt In Baramulla

A major infiltration attempt was successfully thwarted by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A major infiltration attempt was successfully thwarted by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to NewsX sources, inputs alert troops deployed in the area noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately acted to intercept the infiltrators. It is believed that two to three heavily armed terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit were trying to cross into the Indian side under the cover of darkness.

The forces responded swiftly, engaging the infiltrators and forcing them to retreat. A search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to ensure no terrorist managed to sneak through. The operation is still underway, and additional reinforcements have been deployed.

Officials suspect that the infiltration bid was part of a broader attempt by terror groups to disrupt peace in the region ahead of the upcoming summer season. Security along the LoC has been intensified, and all forward posts remain on high alert.

Must Read: PM Modi Briefed By Top Officials On Pahalgam Terror Attack In Airport Just After Landing

