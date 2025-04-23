Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe

A peaceful family holiday turned into a nightmare when 40-year-old Bitan Adhikary, a software engineer with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Bitan had been living and working in Florida, USA, and had flown down to Kolkata on April 8 with his wife Sohini and their three-year-old son to visit family and travel around India.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe

40-year-old Bitan Adhikary, a software engineer with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, J&K.


A peaceful family holiday turned into a nightmare when 40-year-old Bitan Adhikary, a software engineer with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Bitan had been living and working in Florida, USA, and had flown down to Kolkata on April 8 with his wife Sohini and their three-year-old son to visit family and travel around India.

The family had gone to Kashmir for a vacation last week and were supposed to return home on Thursday. But just a day before their planned return, tragedy struck.

On Wednesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including Bitan. His wife and child, fortunately, survived the attack and are safe.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences in a post on X (formerly Twitter), after speaking to Bitan’s wife over the phone. She assured the family that the state government was doing everything it could.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the devastating terrorist attack on the tourists in Jammu and Kashmir today. One of the victims, Sri Bitan Adhikari, is from West Bengal. I have talked with his wife over phone. Though no words are enough to console her in this hour of grief, I have assured her that my government is taking all steps to bring back his mortal remains to his house at Kolkata,” Banerjee wrote.

Father and brother shattered by the loss

Back in Kolkata, Bitan’s elderly father is struggling to cope with the devastating loss of his son. He told Anandabazar Patrika that Bitan had wanted the whole family to go on the trip, but he had encouraged his son to travel only with his wife and child.

“He wanted to take all of us along. But I told him to go with my daughter-in-law. I spoke to him today as well, even in the afternoon. What happened after that,” he said, unable to continue.

Bitan’s brother shared that he had spoken to Bitan just hours before the attack, and they were making plans for a longer family vacation once Bitan returned from Kashmir.

“I spoke to my younger brother this morning. He told me that once he returned from Kashmir, we would plan an extended holiday nearby. We had no idea it would be the last time we would speak.”

State government promises swift return of the body

Bengal minister Aroop Biswas visited the grieving family in Kolkata and said that the state government was in close contact with central officials and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that Bitan’s body is returned to Kolkata without delay.

“The state Home Department and the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi are in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that the body is brought back as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

One of the worst civilian attacks in recent times

The shooting in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, has been described as one of the most brutal attacks on civilians in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019. At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were gunned down in cold blood, with many others injured.

The incident prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, to cut short his trip and return to India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew into Srinagar late Wednesday night to assess the situation. He met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for a detailed review.

Currently, security forces are carrying out a search operation in the region, trying to track down the attackers, who are believed to be affiliated with the terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A family broken, a community in mourning

The death of Bitan Adhikary has deeply shaken his family, friends, and colleagues, not just in Kolkata but also in Florida and across the TCS global network. His tragic death has become one of the many personal stories behind the numbers in this horrific attack.

As the country mourns yet another loss to terrorism, Bitan’s wife and son now begin the long journey home—without the man they had set out on vacation with, but carrying memories that no violence can erase.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Attack: “We Ha

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s...
40-year-old Bitan Adhikar

Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe
Terror In Pahalgam, Turbu

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves
Kanwal Sibal, former Indi

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After
newsx

A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Attack: “We Have Nothing To Do With It,” Says Pakistan On Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s Retaliation

Pakistan On High Alert, Deployed Air Force Units Near Border On Standby, Scared Of India’s...

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves

Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Former Envoy Kanwal Sibal Urges India to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty After

A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani Terrorists, Image Out

A Day After The Pahalgam Terror Attack, Indian Army In Uri Operation Neutralized Two Pakistani...

Entertainment

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After