Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, was brought back home to Karnal, Haryana, for his final rites on Wednesday.

The young officer had just begun a new chapter in his life—he was recently married, with his wedding reception celebrated only a few days ago, on April 16.

A sea of mourners gathered at his residence to pay tribute to the braveheart. Emotions ran high as locals, friends, and family came together to honor his sacrifice.

A City in Mourning, A Nation in Shock

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted earlier at Delhi’s Cargo Terminal before Lt Narwal’s mortal remains were flown to his hometown. Among those who paid respects were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

MLA Jagmohan Anand also visited the grieving family, offering condolences and standing in solidarity with them in this difficult time.

As the tricolor-draped coffin arrived, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded. Lt Narwal’s widow stood silently, visibly shaken. In a choked voice, she said, “I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way.”

Fellow officers, dignitaries, and townspeople joined the ceremony, saluting the young man who gave his life in service to the nation.

Tragedy Strikes Just Days After Celebration

The young officer, posted in Kochi, was on leave and visiting Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

“He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him,” shared a neighbor, still in disbelief.

Lt Narwal’s grandfather, Hawa Singh, expressed sorrow and anger, urging strong action from the authorities. “We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary,” he said with visible pain.

Nationwide Outrage and Calls for Justice

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, conveyed his grief in a statement released by the Indian Navy. “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief,” read a post on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condemned the attack, calling it one of the most horrific acts since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. “Strict action should be taken against those who committed this heinous incident, so that no one else thinks twice before considering such a thing,” he said.

Security forces have launched intense search operations to track down the perpetrators. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also arrived at the attack site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the probe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured at Government Medical College in Anantnag, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s stance on terrorism. “We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism… The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” he stated.

This brutal attack has shaken the nation’s conscience and reignited demands for stronger counter-terror strategies.

