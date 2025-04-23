Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

A peaceful vacation in the serene valleys of Kashmir turned into a nightmare on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists launched a deadly assault on a group of mostly tourists.

A peaceful vacation in the serene valleys of Kashmir turned into a nightmare on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists launched a deadly assault on a group of mostly tourists. The attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals and left several others injured. It marked one of the deadliest terrorist strikes on civilians in the region in recent years.

The Victims and Their Origins

All the victims were men, with their nationalities spanning across several states and even countries. Among the deceased were five individuals from Maharashtra, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The tragic loss also included a 26-year-old lieutenant of the Indian Navy from Haryana, who had been married just a week prior to the attack.

In addition, two victims hailed from Karnataka, two from Kolkata, and one from Pahalgam, while several others came from places such as Indore, Mumbai, and even Nepal. The diversity of the victims reflects the broad reach of the tourist attraction in Kashmir, as people from all over the country and abroad were visiting when the violence erupted.

Government Response and Efforts to Replicate the Bodies

In response to this heinous attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the decision to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and return to India the following morning. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah quickly departed for Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the situation and ensure that the security forces were addressing the aftermath effectively.

As part of the government’s swift response, the bodies of the victims were transported to Srinagar airport. State government representatives arrived to coordinate the repatriation efforts, working to return the victims’ remains to their families in their respective states.

The Full List of Victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack:

Sushil Nathyal, Indore

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam

Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai

Vinay Narwal, Haryana

Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra

Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand

Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata

Sudeep Neupane, Nepal

Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur

Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odisha

Manish Ranjan, Bihar

N Ramachandra, Kerala

Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane

Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh

Sameer Guhar, Kolkata

Dileep Dasali, Mumbai

J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam

Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru

Santosh Jaghda, Pune

Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka

Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune

Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru

Sumit Parmar, Gujarat

Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat

Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh

Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat

