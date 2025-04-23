Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

A peaceful vacation in the serene valleys of Kashmir turned into a nightmare on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists launched a deadly assault on a group of mostly tourists.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir


A peaceful vacation in the serene valleys of Kashmir turned into a nightmare on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists launched a deadly assault on a group of mostly tourists. The attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals and left several others injured. It marked one of the deadliest terrorist strikes on civilians in the region in recent years.

The Victims and Their Origins

All the victims were men, with their nationalities spanning across several states and even countries. Among the deceased were five individuals from Maharashtra, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The tragic loss also included a 26-year-old lieutenant of the Indian Navy from Haryana, who had been married just a week prior to the attack.

In addition, two victims hailed from Karnataka, two from Kolkata, and one from Pahalgam, while several others came from places such as Indore, Mumbai, and even Nepal. The diversity of the victims reflects the broad reach of the tourist attraction in Kashmir, as people from all over the country and abroad were visiting when the violence erupted.

Government Response and Efforts to Replicate the Bodies

In response to this heinous attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the decision to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and return to India the following morning. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah quickly departed for Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the situation and ensure that the security forces were addressing the aftermath effectively.

As part of the government’s swift response, the bodies of the victims were transported to Srinagar airport. State government representatives arrived to coordinate the repatriation efforts, working to return the victims’ remains to their families in their respective states.

The Full List of Victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack:

  • Sushil Nathyal, Indore
  • Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam
  • Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai
  • Vinay Narwal, Haryana
  • Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra
  • Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand
  • Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata
  • Sudeep Neupane, Nepal
  • Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur
  • Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odisha
  • Manish Ranjan, Bihar
  • N Ramachandra, Kerala
  • Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane
  • Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh
  • Sameer Guhar, Kolkata
  • Dileep Dasali, Mumbai
  • J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
  • Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru
  • Santosh Jaghda, Pune
  • Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka
  • Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune
  • Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru
  • Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
  • Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
  • Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh
  • Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat

ALSO READ: Heartbreaking To See Exodus Of Guests': Omar Abdullah On Kashmir Tourism Slump After Pahalgam Attack

 

Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack Pahalgam Victims List

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim: Navy Officer’s Mortal Remains Brought Home To Karnal, Haryana
Fresh Gunbattle Erupts in Tangmarg, Kulgam Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack
Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victim, Assures Government Assistance
Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Slams Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Questions Security Lapses
Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Condolences and Support to India
Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims: List of 26 People Killed In Jammu and Kashmir
