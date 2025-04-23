Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry In A Statement; World Leaders Express Outrage

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the entire country shaken and grieving. On Tuesday, April 22, gunmen opened fire at a popular tourist spot in the scenic Baisaran meadow — also called ‘mini Switzerland’ — killing at least 26 people, most of them tourists.

The brutality of the attack has sparked widespread outrage at home and strong reactions from countries around the world, including Pakistan, China, and the United States.

The brutality of the attack has sparked widespread outrage at home and strong reactions from countries around the world, including Pakistan, China, and the United States.

Pakistan Says It’s ‘Concerned’ About the Deaths

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it was worried about the lives lost in the attack. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Khan said, “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” according to a report from Dawn, a Pakistani news outlet.

The timing of Pakistan’s statement raised eyebrows, especially since it came just days after a controversial comment by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. He had called Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and mentioned the two-nation theory — remarks many in India have seen as provocative.

China Strongly Condemns the Attack

China also reacted quickly to the news. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on social media expressing deep shock.

“Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

U.S. Offers India Full Support

The United States also showed strong support for India. Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered his condolences and assured India of the U.S.’s full backing.

Trump reportedly expressed “deepest sympathies” to the victims’ families and said the U.S. would support India in dealing with the tragedy.

PM Modi and Amit Shah Cut Trips Short

Back in India, the government responded quickly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, returned home right away to handle the situation. He held a series of emergency meetings in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah also flew to Jammu and Kashmir the same day to assess the ground situation and meet with officials. Their immediate return shows just how serious the government is taking this incident.

Terrorists May Have Crossed Over from Kishtwar

According to officials, the terrorists might have entered the Baisaran meadow area from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached there through South Kashmir’s Kokernag area. Investigators believe the attack was well-planned and aimed at creating panic among civilians and tourists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is linked to the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has often been used as a front to carry out operations while keeping Lashkar’s name in the background.

Backlash Over Pakistan Army Chief’s Remarks

Many in India believe there’s a connection between the recent comments made by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and this brutal attack. His remarks about Kashmir being Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and references to the two-nation theory are being seen as aggressive and inflammatory.

Leaders and citizens across India have strongly criticized the comments, saying they only add fuel to an already tense situation. On social media, people are blaming Pakistan-based terror groups for encouraging violence and calling for stronger action against them.