Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  • Pahalgam Terror Attacks: Aviation Minister Instructs Airlines To Maintain Regular Airfares For Srinagar Flights

Pahalgam Terror Attacks: Aviation Minister Instructs Airlines To Maintain Regular Airfares For Srinagar Flights

After the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, the central government has stepped in to stop airlines from taking advantage of the crisis. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has issued a strong advisory to airlines, asking them not to increase ticket prices for flights connecting Srinagar to other parts of India.

Pahalgam Terror Attacks: Aviation Minister Instructs Airlines To Maintain Regular Airfares For Srinagar Flights

Civil Aviation Minister issued advisory to airlines, asking them not to increase ticket prices for flights connecting Srinagar


After the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, the central government has stepped in to stop airlines from taking advantage of the crisis. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has issued a strong advisory to airlines, asking them not to increase ticket prices for flights connecting Srinagar to other parts of India.

In his message to airline operators, Naidu made it clear that this is not the time to raise fares. “Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” the ministry said in a statement.

High Airfares Amid Crisis

After the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead, many tourists have been desperate to leave the Valley. With the Jammu-Srinagar highway still closed due to landslides and flash floods in Ramban, flying is the only way out. But as demand for flights soared, so did the ticket prices—causing public outcry.

Travel agents and tour operators began asking the government to arrange special flights and ensure that tourists were not left stranded or forced to pay huge amounts to leave the area.

Special Flights and Relief Measures

In response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced four special flights from Srinagar on Wednesday—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—operated by Air India and IndiGo. These are in addition to the normal daily flights already scheduled.

“Additional flights have been kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs,” said an official from the aviation ministry.

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express, have also announced free rescheduling and full refunds for passengers traveling to and from Srinagar until April 30. Akasa Air has waived cancellation and rescheduling fees until April 29.

Airlines Asked to Help Families of Victims

Minister Naidu also held a high-level meeting with all major airlines. In addition to the request to control pricing, he asked airline companies to fully cooperate in transporting the bodies of those killed in the terror attack.

“Shri Ram Mohan Naidu has directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities,” the statement said.

Air Connectivity to Srinagar

Despite the crisis, airlines continue to operate direct flights to Srinagar from several Indian cities. According to flight data:

  • IndiGo flies to Srinagar from eight cities.

  • Air India Express connects Srinagar with five cities.

  • Air India offers direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

  • Akasa Air and SpiceJet also have regular operations to and from Srinagar.

These flights are now essential for thousands of people looking to get out of the Valley, especially with road access expected to remain blocked for a few more days.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured
Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty
Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign...
J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?
Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should...
Sketches Of Terrorist Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack OUT, Check Here
Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured

Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty

Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry In A Statement; World Leaders Express Outrage

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign...

J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?

J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?

Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should Know

Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should...

