Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pahalgam Terror Attacks: Kashmir Announces Complete Shutdown After Gruesome Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attacks: Kashmir Announces Complete Shutdown After Gruesome Attack

Life came to a standstill across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as residents, political leaders, business communities, and civil society members observed a complete shutdown in response to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam

Life came to a standstill across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as residents, political leaders, business communities, and civil society members observed a complete shutdown in response to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The collective move was not just a protest, but a show of solidarity with the victims and a public rejection of terrorism.

The strike followed the shocking attack earlier this week, in which innocent tourists were targeted, leaving the region in mourning and sparking outrage across social and political lines.

KTMA Leads Call for Shutdown

The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association (KTMA), one of the most influential trade bodies in the region, spearheaded the call for a valley-wide shutdown. Following an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, the association announced its decision to suspend all business activities as a mark of protest.

“This is a heart-wrenching incident. The shutdown is our strongest possible condemnation. Islam doesn’t allow such acts where innocent lives are taken—it’s the death of humanity. We are truly against this, and we don’t want such acts to plague our region,” said KTMA General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Kongposh in a statement to ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shops, markets, and businesses across Srinagar and other towns remained shuttered, while public transport was off the roads.

Outrage Spreads Beyond the Valley

The wave of grief and anger wasn’t limited to the Kashmir Valley. In Poonch and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, local communities also participated in the bandh. Protests were held in multiple locations where people demanded justice for the victims and called for immediate action against those responsible.

Demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans calling for peace, condemning the violence, and expressing their fear that such attacks harm the region’s fragile stability.

Tourists and Locals Left Shaken

Even visiting tourists, many of whom had come to enjoy Kashmir’s scenic beauty, were left in disbelief at the incident. A heavy silence hung over the valley, which had been bustling with visitors just days ago.

Ashiq Hussain, a local resident of Srinagar, spoke to reporters with visible distress. “Tourism was at its peak. Now this will affect everything. Our name is being tarnished globally because of the actions of a few. This should never happen again,” he said, calling the attack a “murder of humanity.”

Political Unity in the Face of Terror

In a rare display of political unanimity, parties across the spectrum backed the shutdown.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) joined the protest, urging people to support the bandh. “On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success,” the party posted on social media.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti also stood in solidarity. Calling the attack “an assault on all of us,” she emphasized the need for unity in such dark times.

The Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) echoed similar sentiments, describing the attack as an “attack on the soul of Jammu and Kashmir” and called for mass participation in the shutdown.

From the separatist side, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also appealed for a peaceful shutdown. He condemned the “heinous crime” and urged the public to observe the strike as a non-violent protest.

While the public united in mourning, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their search for the attackers. A joint operation is currently underway in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Security personnel are combing through the forested region, using all available resources in the hunt for the perpetrators.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

kashmir valley Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured
newsx

Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty
On Tuesday, April 22, gun

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign...
J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is

J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?
The deadly terror attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should...
newsx

Sketches Of Terrorist Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack OUT, Check Here
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured

Rs10 Lakh For Deceased Ex Gratia Announced By JK Government And 2 Lakh For Injured

Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty

Canada’s Post-Trudeau Leadership Contest in an Era of Global Uncertainty

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry In A Statement; World Leaders Express Outrage

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘We Are Concerned At The Loss Of Tourists’ Lives’ Says Pakistan’s Foreign...

J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?

J&K Bank Plunges 20%: Is Pahalgam Terror And Governance Chaos To Blame?

Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should Know

Pahalgam Terror Attack: If Your An Airline Passenger Stuck In Kashmir Here’s What You should...

Entertainment

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After