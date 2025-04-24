Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action, Rahul said.

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action, Rahul said.


The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the entire opposition has extended full support to the central government in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. “Everyone condemned the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action,” Rahul told reporters in Delhi after attending an all-party meeting convened by the Centre to discuss the security situation following the deadly assault, which claimed multiple lives and sent shockwaves across the country.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack during an all-party meeting and called for efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also there. All parties condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. We said that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir”, Kharge told ANI.

The central government on Thursday called a meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Congress President, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi were among other leaders present at the meeting.

Additionally, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Shrikant Shinde (NCP), Praful Patel (NCP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sudip Bandopadhyay (TMC), Mithun Reddy (YSRC) and BJP’s Anil Baluni, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the meeting.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

The government has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a statement.

newsx

