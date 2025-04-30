Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
PAK Actress Hania Aamir Faces Meme Storm Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Indians Send Water For Her

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys considerable popularity among Indian audiences, has unexpectedly found herself at the centre of a meme controversy amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys considerable popularity among Indian audiences, has unexpectedly found herself at the centre of a meme controversy amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government announced a stringent five-point action plan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

In a meme-driven reaction to the treaty’s suspension, a group of Indian fans shared a video online showing them packing water bottles into a parcel labeled for delivery to Hania Aamir in Rawalpindi. The video quickly went viral, sparking divided reactions on social media. While some took it in jest, many criticised it as being in poor taste given the gravity of the situation.

 

Hania Responds with Grace, Condemns Violence

Before the meme gained traction, Hania Aamir had already issued a heartfelt statement condemning the attack in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one.”

She further added, “When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Career Takes a Hit Amid Cross-Border Fallout

Amid these developments, speculation around Hania’s professional commitments has also surfaced. Reports suggest that the actress, who was rumoured to co-star with Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3, may have been dropped from the film following the backlash. While the UK schedule of the film has been completed, sources hint at possible reshoots to replace Hania’s scenes. However, no official word has been issued by the film’s producers.

As online sentiment continues to fluctuate, Hania’s dignified response has been widely appreciated, even as the situation underscores how art and politics often collide in times of conflict.

