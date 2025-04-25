Pak Army Colonel Seen Celebrating With Lashkar Terror Mastermind After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, Saifullah Khalid, has been spotted alongside Pakistan Army Colonel Zahid Ali in newly surfaced visuals. The two were seen exchanging bouquets and smiling—seemingly celebrating the death of 26 innocent people in one of the most brutal attacks in Kashmir in recent times.

In a disturbing revelation that has sparked widespread outrage, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, Saifullah Khalid, has been spotted alongside Pakistan Army Colonel Zahid Ali in newly surfaced visuals. The two were seen exchanging bouquets and smiling—seemingly celebrating the death of 26 innocent people in one of the most brutal attacks in Kashmir in recent times.

The footage shows what appears to be a celebration between the Pakistani officer and the terrorist, with balloons and floral arrangements clearly visible. The timing and nature of these visuals have sent shockwaves across India, especially in the Kashmir Valley, where the recent attack has left deep scars.

Pakistan’s Military Links to Terrorism Under Scrutiny

Speaking to NewsX, senior reporter Ashiq Mir emphasized that this is not the first instance of Pakistan’s military openly supporting terrorist operations in Kashmir.

“Well absolutely, this is not for the first time that the Pakistan army is backing up these terrorists who are continuously disturbing peace in Kashmir,” said Mir. He explained that Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar commander and key planner behind the Pahalgam massacre, has long been receiving protection and logistical support from the Pakistani military.

“He’s been seen with the army colonel Ali Zahir, who is the colonel in Pakistan army and he’s the mastermind who has done the Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent lives were lost,” Mir added.

Mir also pointed out that Pakistani support for cross-border terrorism is a well-documented pattern. “Whenever they infiltrate from the cross-border, the Pakistan army always backs them and pushes them from the rear side.”

Kashmir’s Pain and Pakistan’s Double Speak

Kashmiris themselves have voiced deep frustration in the wake of the attack. Pahalgam—a globally known tourist hub—has turned into what locals describe as a “ghost town.” Streets once bustling with tourists are now empty, with abandoned vehicles and shuttered shops painting a picture of trauma and fear.

“There was a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir,” said Mir. “But after this attack, whole Kashmir has shaken.”

This shift in sentiment comes even as Pakistan’s top military leadership continues to issue statements of solidarity with the people of Kashmir. However, this recent act has led many locals to outright reject Pakistan’s narrative.

“We have seen the recent statement made by the Pakistani chief on Kashmir, that the Kashmir people—we are with the Kashmir people right now,” Mir recounted. “But after this horrific terror attack, Kashmir people have reacted and they have rejected Pakistan’s agent.”

International Attention and Local Anguish

India has repeatedly called for international recognition of Pakistan’s alleged role in harboring and promoting terror operatives targeting Indian soil. Visual proof of an army colonel sharing space and celebrations with a wanted terrorist has only strengthened these calls.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris continue to grieve not only the loss of lives but also the disruption of daily life and economic hardship caused by these acts of violence.

“It’s their livelihood which has been targeted by these operatives,” said Mir. “They are continuously raising internationally issues and trying to disturb the peaceful situation which we were witnessing since the abrogation of Article 370.”