Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Pak Spy Case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra In Court Today After Interrogation Over ISI Contacts

Investigators believe Jyoti’s contact with Danish began in November 2023 and continued during critical moments such as the four-day military escalation following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

YouTuber and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for her alleged involvement in a Pakistan-linked espionage network, will be produced in a Hisar court on Monday, May 27, as her four-day police remand concludes.


The 33-year-old vlogger, who runs the popular YouTube channel Travel with Jo, was among 12 individuals arrested earlier this month from various parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities suspect the group’s involvement in a covert intelligence-gathering operation reportedly linked to Pakistan.

Alleged Links with Pakistani Operatives

Although Hisar police have confirmed that no sensitive military or defence information was found in Jyoti’s possession, she was allegedly in contact with known Pakistani intelligence agents. According to officials, she maintained communication with Ehsan-ur-Rahim also known as Danish a former staff member at the Pakistani High Commission, who was expelled from India on May 13 for espionage.

Travel History and Suspected Intelligence Recruitment

Police revealed that Jyoti had travelled to countries including Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh in recent years. Authorities suspect that Pakistani intelligence agencies were attempting to groom her as a potential asset. During interrogation, she allegedly admitted to using encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat to communicate with foreign agents.

Devices, Bank Accounts Under Forensic Scrutiny

Three of Jyoti’s mobile phones and her laptop have been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are also examining her four bank accounts for any suspicious financial activity. Central intelligence agencies are continuing their probe, while police from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh have requested permission to question her in connection with similar cases.

Jyoti was initially remanded to five days of police custody and was presented in court again on May 22, following which her remand was extended by four days. Her case has drawn nationwide attention due to the sensitive nature of the charges and her digital influence.

