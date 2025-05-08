Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
  Pakistan Airports Shut Down: Flight Operations Suspended At Karachi, Sialkot, and Lahore

According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Operation Sindoor was launched as a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Flight operations in three major Pakistani cities—Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot—have been temporarily suspended following heightened tensions with India after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to Aaj News, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced that Lahore and Sialkot airports will remain closed to all air traffic until 12 pm on Thursday (local time). Both domestic and international services have been disrupted, and passengers are being advised to check with airlines for updated schedules.

Indian Precision Strikes Spark Immediate Response

This airspace closure comes in the wake of Indian military strikes targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These retaliatory operations were launched in response to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead and many more injured.

India’s Armed Forces launched what they called Operation Sindoor, aiming to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region. During a press conference in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh detailed the mission’s goals and outcomes.

Four of the nine destroyed terror camps were located within Pakistan, while the others were in PoJK. The camps reportedly had links to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Colonel Qureshi highlighted some of the specific targets:
“First is Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan… It’s the camp where those terrorists involved in the March 2025 killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training,” she said.

She further stated, “It was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, targeted by Indian Armed Forces,” referring to the destroyed Markaz Subhanallah site in Bahawalpur.

Coordinated Indian Strike Claims No Civilian Harm

“‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 to serve justice to the innocent victims and their families,” she said.

Singh also noted that Pakistan has supported a broad terror network for over three decades. This network includes more than 20 sites for recruitment, indoctrination, and launch operations spread across both Pakistani and PoJK territories.

Colonel Qureshi emphasized the operation’s precision, saying, “No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.”

The coordinated airstrikes, executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, occurred between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday. The targets were chosen based on verified intelligence.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Lahore Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

