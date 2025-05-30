‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In Bihar’s Karakat

Modi hailed BSF Sub Inspector Imtiaz, who hailed from Bihar, calling him a true son of the soil who laid down his life in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bihar’s Karakat on Friday, sent out a strong message on national security and women empowerment, stating that “Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India’s daughters’ Sindoor.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bihar’s Karakat on Friday, sent out a strong message on national security and women empowerment, stating that “Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India’s daughters’ Sindoor.” His remarks came while paying tribute to BSF Sub Inspector Imtiaz, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor on May 10.

“Operation Sindoor has shown the world and our enemies the unprecedented courage of India’s brave forces and daughters,” PM Modi declared, referring to the valiant participation of security personnel, including women, in India’s ongoing battle against terrorism. He added, “The enemy has seen the power of Operation Sindoor. They should understand that this is just one arrow in our quiver. If the hood of terror rises again, India will crush it by pulling it out of its hole.”

#WATCH | Karakat, Bihar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. ‘Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye’… After the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I had promised the country on the land of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters… pic.twitter.com/2XjzUwbOPw — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Prime Minister’s fiery address comes days after a major anti-terror operation in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Recalling his earlier vow made on Bihar’s soil after the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi said, “I had promised that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be destroyed and today, I have returned to Bihar after fulfilling that promise.”

He hailed BSF Sub Inspector Imtiaz, who hailed from Bihar, calling him a true son of the soil who laid down his life in the line of duty. “I pay my respectful tribute to this son of Bihar,” he said.

PM Modi’s two-day tour

The Karakat rally is part of PM Modi’s two-day tour across four states to inaugurate key development projects and bolster NDA’s presence ahead of the first anniversary of his third term in office. While the focus remained on national security and anti-terror success, the Prime Minister also underlined Bihar’s infrastructural progress.

“Today, a network of four-lane highways is being laid across Bihar. Broken roads, poor rail links, and limited air connectivity that old era is now history,” Modi told the gathering.

He also took a swipe at the opposition, recalling the days of “Jungle Raj” and asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar had moved steadily toward development. “Earlier, Naxalism dominated districts like Sasaram. Today, it’s on the back foot. From over 75 Naxal-affected districts before 2014, only 18 remain. That number too will soon be zero,” he asserted.

By invoking national pride, fulfilled promises, and women’s strength symbolised by Sindoor, PM Modi blended emotive nationalism with a pitch for continued development a narrative central to BJP’s strategy in Bihar and beyond.

ALSO READ: ‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In PM Modi’s Presence