Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles

As India’s Operation Sindoor continues to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistan has appealed to international partners for financial assistance and de-escalation efforts. The request, issued via a verified account of the Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan, on social media platform X, comes amid rising economic turmoil and military setbacks.

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

In a statement posted on Thursday, the Economic Affairs Division said, “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.” The plea was tagged to global financial institutions and accompanied by hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar and #PakistanZindabad.

Economic Crisis Deepens Amid Military Escalation

Pakistan’s economic condition continues to deteriorate as the conflict intensifies. According to official estimates, Pakistan’s outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stands at approximately USD 8.8 billion, making it the fourth-largest debtor to the institution.

Market sentiments reflect the worsening situation. Since April 23, the country’s benchmark KSE-100 index has dropped over 7,500 points, registering a decline of 6%. On Monday, global credit rating agency Moody’s warned that continued escalation with India could adversely affect Pakistan’s economic growth, fiscal consolidation, and macroeconomic stability.

India Responds To Pakistani Drone And Missile Threats

On the military front, the Indian Armed Forces neutralised several drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan on the night of May 7–8. According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.” She added, “This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.”

Colonel Qureshi further confirmed that Pakistan had attempted to strike several key Indian military locations across Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. She stated, “The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.”

India Repels Drone Attacks And Ceasefire Violations

In another major development, the Indian Army repelled and retaliated against multiple drone incursions and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the western border during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border… Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”

The Army added, “Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.” Earlier on Thursday, Indian forces reportedly shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation near the International Border and LoC, according to sources.

