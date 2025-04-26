London: Pakistani Diplomat Makes Threatening Gesture At Protesting Indian Diaspora

Tensions flared outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday when members of the Indian community gathered to protest a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

What was meant to be a solemn call for justice turned unsettling when Colonel Taimur Rahat, a senior Pakistan Army official, was caught on video making a throat-slitting gesture towards the protestors.

Threatening Gesture Caught on Camera

Colonel Rahat, who serves as the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at the High Commission, was seen in multiple videos now circulating widely on social media.

His threatening gesture, made publicly and in full view of the protestors, has caused widespread condemnation.

More than 500 British Hindus had assembled with Indian flags, placards, and banners, demanding justice for the victims of the April 22 terror attack.

Protestors chanted slogans against terrorism and Pakistan’s alleged support of extremist groups.

They also expressed outrage at the behaviour of officials inside the High Commission, who were reportedly playing loud music during the demonstration.

A protest organiser stated, “Today’s protest was a call for justice and accountability. However, in a disturbing and shameful turn of events, officials within the Pakistan Embassy were seen playing loud celebratory music during the protest–a tone-deaf and disgraceful act that added deep insult to an already grievous injury. While the world mourns the victims, the embassy’s actions displayed a shocking lack of empathy and human decency. Organisers condemn the Embassy’s insensitive behaviour amid national grief. This horrifying terror attack, allegedly linked to Pakistan-sponsored militants, has sparked global condemnation. Families on pilgrimage were brutally attacked–slaughtered simply for their faith.”

Community Voices Anger and Grief

One Indian diaspora member told ANI, “We Indians have gathered here to hold a protest against Pakistan. They (Pakistan) have nurtured a terror factory, and because of which 26 of our people were killed in Pahalgam. We have gathered to protest against it.”

Another protester shared that the Indian community in the UK felt enraged by the brutality of the attack.

A member of the Indo-Jewish community, also present at the protest, drew parallels with past tragedies.

He said, “We have a big Jewish community over here, which is always supporting India because we have the same enemy, Islamist radicalisation. It’s the same everywhere. Israel faced it on 7th October, and when I saw this happen in India, it reminded me of that: terrorists coming and killing innocent people, and this terrorism is fed by the Pakistani Islamist regime, and we will be here with the Indians supporting Indians all the time. And Modi is doing great work.”

A protest organiser added, “This is not just insensitivity–it is provocation. The Pakistani authorities have crossed every boundary of diplomacy and humanity. If Pakistan cannot condemn terror, they are complicit in it.”

Diplomatic Fallout and Demands for Action

In light of the events, protestors urged the UK Government to summon the Pakistani High Commissioner and seek an official explanation.

They demanded that Pakistan openly condemn the killings and pledge to cut ties with terror groups.

They also called for diplomatic pressure to bring both the attackers and their backers to justice.

The protest followed a deadly attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali, injuring several others.

In response, India took several diplomatic steps.

These included closing the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and ordering them to return home within 40 hours.

India also decided to reduce the number of diplomatic staff in both countries’ High Commissions.

In a significant move, India halted the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement signed in 1960 after nearly a decade of negotiation, with the World Bank as a signatory.

