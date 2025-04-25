Pakistan Army Initiates Firing At LOC, Indian Army Responds, No Casualties Yet

The incident took place at isolated locations along the LoC. Army sources confirmed that there were no casualties on the Indian side, and that the situation remains under control.

Tension briefly flared along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday after Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked small arms firing at select forward posts. According to Indian Army officials, the firing was promptly and effectively retaliated by Indian forces deployed in the region.

Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained: Indian Army officials

“Our troops responded in a calibrated and restrained manner. The intent was clearly to provoke, but our response was firm and professional,” said a senior army officer familiar with the developments.

Further assessment of the incident is underway to determine the motive behind the sudden exchange. While such violations are not uncommon, they come at a sensitive time following heightened tensions in the region due to recent terror-related developments.

The Indian Army maintains high alertness across the LoC to prevent infiltration and respond to any misadventures from across the border.