Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately

In the early hours between April 30 and May 1, 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting multiple sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The firing was reported opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor, areas that have seen relative calm in recent months under the ceasefire understanding.

According to an official statement by the Indian Army, the cross-border firing was met with “proportionate response” from Indian troops stationed in the affected regions. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the Indian side at the time of the statement.

The Indian Army has maintained heightened vigilance along the LoC and asserted that any attempts to disrupt peace or endanger civilian lives will be dealt with firmly. Officials also confirmed that forward posts remain alert and fully prepared to respond to any further provocation.

This incident comes amid continued efforts by both countries to uphold the 2021 ceasefire agreement. However, sporadic violations like this raise concerns about the fragile nature of peace in the border regions.

Defense analysts view the timing of the provocation as significant, considering the shifting security dynamics in the region. While diplomatic backchannels remain open, such violations test the strength of ceasefire commitments and pose a risk to stability in border communities.

No further engagement has been reported since the exchange, but the situation continues to be monitored closely.

