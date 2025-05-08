Pakistan Attempted Military Attack On India Targeting 15 Cities, India Neutralised Successfully

On the night of 7–8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted a significant escalation by launching drone and missile attacks on several Indian military targets across the northern and western regions of the country.

On the night of 7–8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted a significant escalation by launching drone and missile attacks on several Indian military targets across the northern and western regions of the country. Targets included key strategic bases and towns like Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. However, India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised the incoming threats.

Debris from these failed attacks has since been recovered from multiple locations, offering irrefutable proof of Pakistan’s direct aggression. This move came barely a day after India conducted Operation Sindoor — a calibrated strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied areas, clearly avoiding Pakistani military sites.

On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj,…

India’s Response: Proportionate, Focused and Defensive

Despite Pakistan’s continued provocation, including intensified cross-border artillery shelling along the Line of Control in areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri, India maintained its strategic restraint. Tragically, 16 civilians — including three women and five children — lost their lives due to unprovoked Pakistani firing.

Following Pakistan’s attempted strikes, Indian Armed Forces responded by targeting enemy air defence radars and related systems, including a confirmed hit on an installation near Lahore. The Indian response was measured — staying within the same operational domain and intensity as Pakistan’s attack.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated during its briefing that India’s actions remain focused and non-escalatory. However, it made clear that any future attacks on Indian military targets will be met with a firm and proportionate response. The Indian Armed Forces continue to uphold their commitment to non-escalation, contingent upon mutual respect of that principle by the Pakistani side.

