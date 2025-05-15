‘Pakistan Betrayed Us in 1948’: Razzak Baloch Demands Indian Support; UN Intervention for Independent Balochistan

In an impassioned interview with NewsX, Razzak Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch American Congress, made a direct and urgent appeal to India and the United Nations to support the Baloch freedom movement.

In an impassioned interview with NewsX, Razzak Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch American Congress, made a direct and urgent appeal to India and the United Nations to support the Baloch freedom movement. Speaking against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Baloch recounted the historic betrayal of Balochistan in 1948 and called for full recognition of Balochistan as an independent country.

“Jinnah Betrayed Balochistan”: Revisiting 1947-48

Opening his remarks with a sharp historical reminder, Razzak Baloch traced Balochistan’s betrayal back to the early years of South Asia’s partition, “Okay let me begin with 1947 when Balistan became [an] independent country and 1947–1948, 27th March, Jinnah betrayed Baloj and sent the army to capture Baluchistan.”

He referenced a personal connection as well, pointing to Satar Masti Khan, a former Baloch ambassador in Karachi, “My friend Amir Khan is sitting here, his uncle was our ambassador in Karachi. In his house, our flag was flying. His name was Satar Masti Khan, my father’s friend.”

Standstill Agreement “Violated”: Call for UN Intervention

Baloch underlined that there was a formal standstill agreement between Balochistan and Pakistan at the time, which was blatantly violated by Pakistan, “Our treaties with Jinnah was a standstill agreement. Standstill agreement means that you are not going to invade Baluchasthan and Balistan is not going to invade Pakistan. So they broke that treaty and sent the army.”

He also invoked the name of Dr. Tara Chand Baloch, a Hindu leader from Balochistan, who has reached out to the United Nations to stop the bloodshed and genocide of the Baloch people, “Our leader Dr Tarachan Baloj, which is from Hindu community, we have written letters to United Nation to intervene and stop the bloodshed and the genocide of Baloj people.”

“Pakistan Army is a Mafia Army”

Razzak Baloch didn’t mince words in describing the Pakistani military, calling it a “mafia army” that depends on exploiting Balochistan’s wealth to survive, “Pakistan army is a mafia army. Their problem is because they cannot sustain without Baluchasan. Pakistan is going to be wiped out from the map.”

He went further, quoting Pakistani military leaders who have long claimed Balochistan as vital to Pakistan’s survival, “My jugular vein… the jugular vein is Gilgit-Baltistan and the destiny of Pakistan, he says, is Baluchasan. When the destiny is not there, so automatically Pakistan is going to be gone.”

India Must Step Up: Recognition, Embassy, and Military Support

In a direct appeal to New Delhi, Baloch said it is time for India to recognize Balochistan’s independence and host an official embassy, “There should be an embassy in India and India should accept Balustan as an independent country.”

He stressed that India needs to have the spine to support the Baloch cause on global platforms like the UN, “For that we need a host country to have the spine and to support us… to do further our cause in the United Nation for the peaceful solution.”

However, Baloch was clear that peaceful routes may not be enough. He called on the international community—especially India and Western allies—to provide military aid similar to Ukraine, “We appeal to the world and India that you give us that kind of weaponry like the Western countries has given to Ukraine so that we can hit their tanks and their heavy armored vehicles and their helicopters and their airplanes so we kick them out.”

“They Are Selling Balochistan’s Gold”: Urgent Warning on Resource Plunder

Baloch accused the Pakistani army of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources, including gold and minerals, to prop up their failing state, “Right now they have put a market to sell the gold of Balojasthan, the wealth of Balojasthan to survive. So Balojasthan and Baloj people will not allow this mafia army to grab our resources and sell it to the world.”

Final Plea to the World

As his remarks came to a close, Razzak Baloch issued a final, emotional plea to the international community, “So world must help us. Thank you.”

“India Has Galvanized the Baloch”: Mustikhan Weighs In

Following Razzak Baloch’s powerful statements, senior journalist Ahmar Mustikhan joined the discussion, recognizing India’s growing support:

“Do you think that India has really galvanized… India has really created the space now and the energy for the Baloch brothers to take action against Pakistan?”

The answer, based on recent developments, seems to be a resounding yes. Baloch leaders now hope India will not just speak, but act—offering diplomatic recognition, a platform at the UN, and potentially, military support.