Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

The cancellations were implemented on Wednesday, as part of heightened security measures.

Amid escalating tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled all commercial flights to and from key regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Gilgit and Skardu. The move comes as a precautionary measure amid growing security concerns.

According to reports by local media outlets, including Urdu daily Jang, PIA has suspended two flights each from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu, along with two flights from Islamabad to Skardu and four flights from Islamabad to Gilgit. The cancellations were implemented on Wednesday, as part of heightened security measures.

Sources in Pakistan’s civil aviation sector confirmed that these steps were taken due to potential security threats in the region. The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan has tightened airspace monitoring and placed all its airports under high alert in response to the growing regional tension.

“For security reasons, all commercial flights scheduled to operate to and from Gilgit and Skardu on Wednesday have been cancelled,” the paper quoted aviation officials as saying. Surveillance and security protocols across northern airports have also been ramped up to prevent any unforeseen incidents.

This development follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that has heightened India-Pakistan tensions. While no group has formally claimed responsibility for the attack, India has blamed cross-border militancy supported from PoK.

The cancellation of flights and enhanced security arrangements reflect Islamabad’s concern over possible retaliatory measures and the need to secure its northern air corridors.

