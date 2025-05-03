Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire Across LOC For The 9th Consecutive Day

For the ninth straight day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), escalating tensions in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the ninth straight day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), escalating tensions in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest incident, during the intervening night of 2–3 May 2025, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked small-arms fire in multiple sectors.

According to the Indian Army, the firing was reported from areas opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. The attack, though limited in intensity, was entirely unprovoked. Indian troops stationed in the forward posts responded with equal measure, maintaining restraint while also ensuring effective retaliation.

“There was unprovoked small-arms fire from across the LoC during the night hours. Our troops responded promptly and proportionately,” a statement from the Indian Army confirmed.

During the night of 02-03 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/vfDZ60OOxj Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

No casualties or injuries have been reported on the Indian side so far. However, the persistent firing over the past nine days has created a sense of unease in several border villages. Locals in these regions remain on alert, with some families choosing to temporarily relocate further inland until the situation stabilizes.

Military sources suggest that the repeated ceasefire violations are part of a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to provoke a response or divert attention from internal issues. Security agencies are also keeping a close watch on the possibility of infiltration attempts being made under the cover of such firing.

This series of ceasefire breaches marks a significant strain in the 2021 ceasefire agreement, which had brought relative calm to the region after years of frequent skirmishes. The recent violations, however, appear to indicate a shift in posture from the Pakistani side.

The Indian Army remains on high alert across all sensitive sectors and continues to monitor developments closely. Reinforcements and surveillance measures have also been stepped up to deter any misadventure along the LoC.

Must Read: Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple In Digha