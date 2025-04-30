Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir.

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. The firing was reported from multiple sectors, including Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately: Indian… pic.twitter.com/W86iRp1wkR — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

According to an official statement by the Indian Army, troops stationed along the LoC responded swiftly and in a measured manner. “Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the statement noted.

No casualties or damage have been reported on the Indian side so far. The provocation comes despite the existing ceasefire understanding between the two sides.

Tensions remain high in the region, with Indian forces maintaining heightened alertness across forward areas.

