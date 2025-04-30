Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC


In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. The firing was reported from multiple sectors, including Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to an official statement by the Indian Army, troops stationed along the LoC responded swiftly and in a measured manner. “Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the statement noted.

No casualties or damage have been reported on the Indian side so far. The provocation comes despite the existing ceasefire understanding between the two sides.

Tensions remain high in the region, with Indian forces maintaining heightened alertness across forward areas.

Must Read: 14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

Filed under

LoC PAK Violates Ceasefire

newsx

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over...
newsx

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC
newsx

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues
newsx

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway
newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over...

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After