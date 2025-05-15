Renowned Austrian military historian and aerial warfare analyst Tom Cooper has given a blunt and unambiguous verdict on the recent India-Pakistan conflict, widely referred to as Operation Sindoor. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Cooper declared, “It was a short war. Nobody wants to call it that way, but it was a war—and it had a clear winner and a clear defeated side. The clear winner is India, and the defeated side is Pakistan. It’s as simple as that.”

According to Cooper, while many of the details may take years to come to light, the strategic outcome is already crystal clear. “India has disabled the Pakistani capability to retaliate one way or the other,” he stated, calling the outcome “undisputable.”

Pakistan’s Nuclear Bluff Called Out by Indian Military Strategy

Cooper said that Pakistan’s long-standing nuclear deterrence threats had been systematically neutralized during the short conflict. He added, “Pakistan has called all of its bluffs. It has, in effect, disarmed its nuclear deterrent.”

He stressed the gravity of one nuclear-armed nation neutralizing another’s deterrent capabilities. “This is such a big issue, such an affair of strategic importance, that even if India had lost not only five fighter jets, as Pakistan is claiming, it wouldn’t matter,” Cooper said. “In the big picture, nuclear weaponry is the ultimate kind of weaponry. Everybody is scared of nuclear weapons—especially people who are operating them.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Calling India’s military success “a clear-cut victory,” Cooper was unequivocal: “Game over. That’s it.”

‘No Ceasefire With Terrorists,’ Cooper on India’s Stance

The Austrian historian was also forthright about the nature of Pakistan’s actions and India’s policy toward it. “India is not ready to negotiate with terrorists. It’s as simple as that,” Cooper said. “What Pakistan is doing is state-sponsored terrorism against India.”

He added, “There’s no point in discussing anything with Islamabad. You are disarmed. If you strike again with terrorists, we are going to hit you even harder. Period.”

China and Western Silence: Cooper Explains the Global Response

When asked about the global reaction, particularly from the West and China, Cooper suggested that many Western analysts and media outlets deliberately ignored the conflict once India appeared to be winning. “They stopped reporting about this war on the 10th of May, as soon as it was clear India is winning,” he pointed out. “The mainstream media is still trying to explain the Pakistani point of view. I guess they do not even know why—but that’s their own problem.”

He also noted that while political narratives will take time to adjust, the military facts speak for themselves. “India has defeated the Pakistani armed forces. Islamabad has sounded for a ceasefire. New Delhi agreed to stop, but there is still no official ceasefire,” he said, adding that Indian armed forces remain on high alert and are carefully monitoring Pakistan’s nuclear storage sites.

Tom Cooper: “India’s Precision Strikes Dismantled Pakistan’s Retaliation Capacity”

Cooper praised the precision and methodology of India’s military strategy. Rather than conducting widespread air raids, India targeted “very carefully selected points inside Pakistan,” such as specific points on various air bases and entrances to underground facilities like the Mushaf and Sargodha complexes.

“This was a very methodical approach from the Indian top commanders,” Cooper said. “A very systematic, degree-by-degree disassembling of Pakistan’s capability to defend and retaliate.”

He explained that China is likely to study these developments with great interest. “The Chinese are going to pay special attention to what has happened to Pakistan and apply these experiences to their own strategies.”

China’s Disappointment and Strategic Reassessment

According to Cooper, China had already distanced itself from Pakistan even before the conflict. “Beijing last year turned down Islamabad’s request for a loan of $1.4 billion and canceled parts of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he noted.

He suggested that the failure of Pakistan’s weapon integration—despite receiving military systems from the US, Turkey, and China—was a key reason for its defeat. “There was something wrong within this system. It didn’t work. India exploited these weaknesses to the fullest.”

Global Nuclear Concerns and Western Double Standards

Addressing Western hypocrisy regarding nuclear policy, Cooper took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that “no extremist nation should have nukes,” pointing out ongoing U.S. ties with Pakistan.

“If Trump were serious, he would immediately cut off all relations with Pakistan,” Cooper said. “Pakistan’s military intelligence service is organizing, financing, training, and commanding jihadism. Yet, the West continues its relationship with Islamabad.”

He dismissed Trump’s claim of acting as a negotiator in the ceasefire, saying, “This is the usual blah blah for the press… one ear in, the other out, and that’s it.”

Concerns Over Nuclear Safety in Pakistan Still Linger

Towards the end of the interview, Cooper addressed rumors about radiation leaks in Pakistan, which have been circulating on social media and conventional platforms. While the International Atomic Energy Agency stated there was no radiation detected, he urged caution.

“Everybody wants to double, triple, or quadruple cross-check before making any kind of statements,” Cooper said. “The point is also that actually India did not strike directly the nuclear storage facility in Kina Hills.”

He emphasized that while no direct hits on nuclear sites were confirmed, concerns remain about the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear stockpiles.