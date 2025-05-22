Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing To Indigo Flight Struck By Hailstorm

Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing To Indigo Flight Struck By Hailstorm

A Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight with over 220 passengers on board, including a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, encountered a sudden and violent hailstorm on Wednesday, leading the pilot to declare an emergency.

Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing To Indigo Flight Struck By Hailstorm


A Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight with over 220 passengers on board, including a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, encountered a sudden and violent hailstorm on Wednesday, leading the pilot to declare an emergency. The flight, operating as 6E 2142, landed safely in Srinagar, but not before facing what passengers described as a terrifying ordeal.

Denied Safe Passage, Faces Severe Turbulence

As the Airbus was flying over Amritsar, the pilot reportedly requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the severe weather. According to sources quoted by PTI, the request was denied. With tensions between India and Pakistan running high after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, both countries have closed their airspace to each other’s carriers.

Unable to divert, the pilot was forced to stay on course and the aircraft endured intense turbulence. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident.

IndiGo issued a statement confirming that the aircraft encountered a hailstorm but emphasized that both cockpit and cabin crew handled the situation following standard protocol. The plane landed without further incident and is undergoing inspection before being cleared for service again.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Onboard the flight were five Members of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress: Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur. Speaking after landing, Ghose described the experience as “near-death.”

“People were screaming, praying, and panicking. I genuinely thought it was the end,” she recalled, visibly shaken. She added that the pilot’s composure and skill saved them. “When we landed, the nose of the aircraft was blown off. We thanked the pilot immediately.”

Videos taken during the turbulence showed passengers visibly distressed, with some praying aloud as the plane rocked violently. The footage has since gone viral, highlighting the intensity of the mid-air emergency.

Must Read: DRG Jawans Celebrates Elimination Of 27 Naxals In An Encounter, Watch

Filed under

indigo flight

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’