Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing To Indigo Flight Struck By Hailstorm

A Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight with over 220 passengers on board, including a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, encountered a sudden and violent hailstorm on Wednesday, leading the pilot to declare an emergency. The flight, operating as 6E 2142, landed safely in Srinagar, but not before facing what passengers described as a terrifying ordeal.

Denied Safe Passage, Faces Severe Turbulence

As the Airbus was flying over Amritsar, the pilot reportedly requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the severe weather. According to sources quoted by PTI, the request was denied. With tensions between India and Pakistan running high after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, both countries have closed their airspace to each other’s carriers.

Unable to divert, the pilot was forced to stay on course and the aircraft endured intense turbulence. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident.

IndiGo issued a statement confirming that the aircraft encountered a hailstorm but emphasized that both cockpit and cabin crew handled the situation following standard protocol. The plane landed without further incident and is undergoing inspection before being cleared for service again.

Onboard the flight were five Members of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress: Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur. Speaking after landing, Ghose described the experience as “near-death.”

“People were screaming, praying, and panicking. I genuinely thought it was the end,” she recalled, visibly shaken. She added that the pilot’s composure and skill saved them. “When we landed, the nose of the aircraft was blown off. We thanked the pilot immediately.”

Videos taken during the turbulence showed passengers visibly distressed, with some praying aloud as the plane rocked violently. The footage has since gone viral, highlighting the intensity of the mid-air emergency.

