Pakistan Deploys Troops to Forward Areas, Says Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation," she said.

The ongoing strain between India and Pakistan has escalated, with fresh military movements and retaliatory strikes marking a new chapter in the standoff.

Pakistan has begun moving troops to forward positions following a series of hostile actions targeting Indian civilians and infrastructure. This development raises concerns over the potential for further military escalation.

India Issues Caution Amid Rising Hostilities

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, confirmed these troop movements.

Singh emphasized that India has responded to provocations with measured force.

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates,” she added.

According to Singh, the Indian military carried out a precise retaliatory strike targeting only military objectives.

“In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets…”

She also addressed Pakistan’s attempts to manipulate the narrative.

“Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa… India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan,” she stated.

Drone Attack Foiled in Punjab

Early Saturday morning, the Indian Army thwarted an aerial intrusion attempt in Amritsar, Punjab.

Defence officials reported the recovery of Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones launched from Pakistan, which were intercepted and destroyed before they could cause harm.

“Pakistan launched Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones in Amritsar, Punjab endangering the residential areas of Punjab. The attempt was thwarted by Army Air Defence guns at 5 AM today, destroying the same in the air. The drone was aimed to target civilian areas and innocent civilians,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, locals in Rajasthan’s Barmer district reported the discovery of debris from unidentified aerial projectiles, further indicating a broad spread of Pakistani targeting efforts.

Retaliatory Strikes and Operation Sindoor

Indian forces responded by launching strikes on four Pakistani airbases during the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI.

These strikes came in direct retaliation after Pakistan targeted 26 locations across India, triggering heavy cross-border fire along the Line of Control.

The recent flare-up traces back to India’s Operation Sindoor—a targeted campaign that struck nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week.

This operation was conducted in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, underscoring India’s sharpened stance against cross-border terrorism.

As both nations remain on high alert, calls for de-escalation now rest heavily on reciprocal actions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

