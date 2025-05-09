Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt

According to government sources, India successfully intercepted and neutralised the threats without any reported casualties or damage.

In a serious escalation, the Indian government on Friday accused Pakistan of using civilian aircraft as cover during its unprovoked drone and missile assault on Indian territory on the night of May 8.


In a serious escalation, the Indian government on Friday accused Pakistan of using civilian aircraft as cover during its unprovoked drone and missile assault on Indian territory on the night of May 8. Despite launching a coordinated attack on military installations, Pakistan kept its airspace open for passenger flights, putting civilian lives at risk, officials said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media, condemned the provocative actions by Pakistan, stating, “These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly.”

The Pakistani assault involved drones and missiles aimed at key military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. According to government sources, India successfully intercepted and neutralised the threats without any reported casualties or damage.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, speaking at a separate press briefing, revealed that the Pakistani army attempted to infiltrate Indian territory across a vast stretch from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat using drones during the attack window. “On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistani army tried to attack military installations on the western borders. From Leh to Sir Creek, Pakistani army used drones for infiltration,” she said.

The government’s revelation that Pakistan did not close its airspace during the attack and used civilian planes as shields has drawn widespread concern. Experts suggest that such a move violates international aviation norms and endangers innocent civilian lives.

India has maintained that it will continue to act with restraint but remains prepared for any further provocations. The situation is being closely monitored by the defence and security establishments.

ALSO READ: India Thwarts Pakistan’s Drone Attack Attempt As Islamabad Launches 300 To 400 Drones Targeting 36 Locations

