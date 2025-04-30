Home
  • Pakistan Dives For Cover And Sweats In Panic, India Plays Poker After Pahalgam, Keeps Everyone Guessing

Pakistan Dives For Cover And Sweats In Panic, India Plays Poker After Pahalgam, Keeps Everyone Guessing

For now, it's a standoff of sharp words, ship maneuvers, and diplomatic one-upmanship between India And Pakistan. Whether it escalates into more, only time—and maybe another tweet—will tell.

Pakistan Dives For Cover And Sweats In Panic, India Plays Poker After Pahalgam, Keeps Everyone Guessing

Pakistan Dives for Cover And Sweats In Panic, India Plays Poker After Pahalgam, Keeps Everyone Guessing


 The fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack has sparked a high-stakes regional drama. With 26 people killed in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India made it clear it wasn’t going to let this slide. Now, across the border, Pakistan’s military is bracing for impact—even though no missiles are flying just yet. Warships? Docked. Submarines? Surfaced. Fighter jets? Mostly grounded. Pakistan has apparently gone into “just in case” mode.

Pakistan Tarar’s Twitter Adds Fuel

Into the mix steps Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Information Minister, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a bombshell—figuratively, of course. “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action… in the next 24-36 hours,” he declared, accusing India of acting like a one-man courtroom: “Judge, Jury, and Executioner.” Tarar wasn’t done. He claimed Pakistan had always condemned terrorism and offered an international investigation—as long as someone neutral runs it.

Pakistan Rings UN Hotline: “Hello, Guterres?”

Not stopping at social media shade, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked up the phone and called UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Sharif rejected what he called India’s “baseless” accusations and pitched the idea of a neutral, transparent investigation. But he also dropped a line that sounded less like diplomacy and more like a Marvel monologue: “Pakistan remains committed to peace… but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged.”

India’s Silent Swagger and Tactical Moves

India, meanwhile, hasn’t offered a dramatic tweet thread—but it has taken steps that speak louder than hashtags. New Delhi has frozen the Indus Waters Treaty, shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines, and empowered its military brass with full operational freedom. Prime Minister Modi met with defence chiefs, and the Cabinet Committee on Security has reconvened. Delhi is clearly playing it cool—but armed and ready.

Global Eyebrows Raised, Fingers Crossed

World powers are now nervously watching from the sidelines. The US, UK, and UN have all issued their version of “everyone, please calm down.” Guterres offered to mediate, because nothing says 21st-century diplomacy like a UN hotline and a heartfelt press release.

So Where’s This Going?

For now, it’s a standoff of sharp words, ship maneuvers, and diplomatic one-upmanship. Whether it escalates into more, only time—and maybe another tweet—will tell.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference 

