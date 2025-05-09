Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC

In a major escalation of cross-border hostility, Pakistan targeted over 20 Indian cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Friday, with drone and artillery attacks triggering red alerts, blackouts, and civilian warnings.

According to officials, Pakistan launched drones toward sensitive military and civilian zones including Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Pokhran. The attack on the air base in Awantipora was successfully thwarted by Indian forces, along with the downing of nine drones in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and one in Barmer.

Blackouts and Sirens in Pathankot and Jammu

For a second straight night, sirens wailed and blackouts were enforced in Pathankot and Jammu, just a day after Pakistani drones targeted Indian military bases in those areas. In Amritsar, authorities confirmed that 15 drones were spotted in five locations, most of which were neutralized.

The Amritsar District Commissioner told India Today that a red alert had been issued, urging residents to stay indoors and remain alert.

Heavy Artillery Exchange Along LoC

Artillery fire and shelling were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in several key sectors:

Kupwara (north Kashmir)

Samba, Poonch, Uri

Nowgam and Handwara

The government confirmed that missiles and drones fired by Pakistan were intercepted, and that armed Indian drones retaliated, striking four air defence sites inside Pakistan.

Omar Abdullah Urges Calm Amid Blasts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to report hearing loud artillery blasts.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,” he tweeted.

In another post, he made an urgent appeal to residents: “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

Escalation Follows Previous Drone Strikes

This fresh wave of attacks comes a day after similar strikes targeted Indian military facilities in Jammu, Udhampur, and Pathankot. With Pakistan continuing unprovoked drone incursions, India has responded forcefully, maintaining aerial vigilance and a state of high operational readiness.