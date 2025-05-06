Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Pakistan Faces Tough Questions At UNSC Over Terror Links, Says Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, stated that the discussions appeared to focus heavily on terrorism and the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) following the Pahalgam attack.

As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a closed-door meeting in New York amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor said he does not expect “anything specific” to emerge from the session. Tharoor explained that a resolution against Pakistan would face a veto from China, a permanent member, while any resolution against India would be blocked by several other nations. Tharoor stated that the outcome will likely be a generic call for peace and concern over terrorism. He also noted that the meeting did not go well for Pakistan, based on early briefings.

Tharoor Cites Veto Powers, Dismisses Hopes of Resolution

“I am quite confident that the UNSC will not pass a resolution criticising Pakistan because China will veto it. They will not pass a resolution criticising us as many countries will object to it and probably veto it,” Tharoor told ANI.

He added that any insight into the session’s proceedings would depend on whether an official statement is released. So far, only unofficial briefings have emerged from delegates inside the meeting.

UNSC Members Question Pakistan On Terror Links

The Congress MP stated that the discussions appeared to focus heavily on terrorism and the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) following the Pahalgam attack. “Everything we hear about this is not official or confirmed, but what we hear however from these background meetings is that the meeting did not appear to have gone as well for Pakistan as they would have hoped,” Tharoor said.

He noted that Pakistan, as a current non-permanent member of the UNSC, may have expected to use its seat to its advantage. However, Tharoor said that member nations reportedly asked “tough questions,” particularly about Lashkar-e-Taiba.

UNSC Issues No Official Statement

According to sources, the UNSC members refused to accept Pakistan’s “false flag” narrative and raised concerns about the religious targeting of tourists in the Pahalgam attack. The meeting concluded without a formal statement from the Council.

“It will be more a call for peace and concern about terror in a general kind of language. I am not expecting anything specific out of the Council,” Tharoor concluded.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Pakistan Shashi Tharoor Un

