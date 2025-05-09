Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
  Pakistan Fires Drones Into India For Second Night; Kupwara, Pathankot, Amritsar Among Key Targets

Pakistan Fires Drones Into India For Second Night; Kupwara, Pathankot, Amritsar Among Key Targets

Pakistan fired drones into Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan for the second night. Interceptions, blackouts, and heavy firing reported amid escalating border tensions.

Pakistan Fires Drones Into India For Second Night; Kupwara, Pathankot, Amritsar Among Key Targets


Pakistan fired drones at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan late Thursday night, triggering blackouts, air raid sirens, and heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). This marks the second consecutive day of heightened tension at India’s western border.

According to defence sources, drones were detected and intercepted over Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir; Pathankot and Amritsar in Punjab; and Pokhran in Rajasthan. The activity prompted immediate responses from Indian air defence forces, with the S-400 system among the assets reportedly deployed to neutralize the threats.

Heavy artillery firing was also reported across several critical zones in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, with Samba, Poonch, Uri, and Nowgam Handwara sector witnessing intensified shelling. These attacks appear to be part of a coordinated attempt to destabilize India’s border security, especially following India’s Operation Sindoor earlier this week.

In response to the drone activity, authorities implemented blackouts in Pathankot and Jammu for the second consecutive night. Sirens wailed across the cities, alerting residents to remain indoors. Srinagar also experienced a power cut, reportedly as a precautionary measure against further attacks.

In Amritsar, heavy firing erupted after drone movements were spotted. As a preventive step, a blackout was enforced before the firing began.

Reacting to the developments, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share updates from the ground. “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,” he wrote.

In another post, Abdullah issued a public appeal for calm, urging residents in and around Jammu to stay indoors and not fall for rumours.
“It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together,” he stated, as quoted by CNN.

These attacks come shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across the border following a deadly bombing in Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists. Pakistan’s renewed aggression has sparked concern across border districts and drawn calls for de-escalation from international communities.

As the situation remains volatile, security forces continue to maintain a high alert across border states, especially in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan, to prevent further drone infiltrations and cross-border shelling.

