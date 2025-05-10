Pakistan Fires Fatah-II Missile Targeting Delhi, India Intercepts In Sirsa, MEA Meeting Scheduled At 10 AM

The Ministry of External Affairs is scheduled to address the media at 10 AM, where an official statement on the evolving situation is expected.

Late Friday night, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified sharply as Islamabad launched “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos,” firing a Fatah-II missile and initiating a fresh wave of drone attacks across Indian territory. The missile strike marked a dangerous turn in the confrontation, with Pakistan openly confirming it had targeted India in retaliation for Indian airstrikes earlier in the day.

The Indian Ministry of Defence reported that 26 locations—from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat—came under coordinated drone assault. Strategic sites such as airbases and airports were among the primary targets. However, Indian air defence systems swiftly intercepted the threats, preventing major damage. In Ferozpur, Punjab, fragments from a downed drone injured members of a local family—the only civilian injuries confirmed so far.

All border states in India observed blackout protocols overnight as a precautionary measure.

Indian Retaliation Hits Deep Inside Pakistan

In response, Indian forces carried out precision airstrikes on key Pakistani cities and military infrastructure. Strikes were reported in Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where multiple explosions were heard. Crucially, three major Pakistani airbases—Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi in Shorkot, and Murid in Chakwal—were among the confirmed targets.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, acknowledged the attacks, confirming that both Nur Khan and Rafiqi airbases had sustained hits.

Despite the missile launch and drone offensive, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated that all Indian Air Force installations remained unharmed.

