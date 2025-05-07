Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Pakistan Fires Near UN Base in J&K After India's Anti-Terror Strikes: Sources

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Wednesday after Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor, a massive military strike targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).






Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Wednesday after Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor, a massive military strike targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In what appears to be a dangerous response, Pakistani forces reportedly tried to hit United Nations assets in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Indian defence sources.

An artillery shell fired by the Pakistan Army narrowly missed a UN field station in Poonch, about 160 km from Srinagar, and landed just outside its gate. The shelling raised alarm bells, as it put international personnel stationed in the region at serious risk.

So far, the United Nations has not officially commented on the incident. However, it has added another layer of concern to the already fragile situation in the region.

UN Secretary-General Calls for Restraint

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the growing conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief urged both sides to avoid further escalation.
“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries,” Dujarric said.

The statement did not directly address the reported shelling near the UN base, but it made clear that the international community is closely watching the developments.

What Triggered Operation Sindoor?

India’s tri-services strike, named Operation Sindoor, was launched just after midnight on Wednesday in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator were brutally killed by terrorists. The attackers are believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based terror groups.

Indian forces — from the Army, Navy, and Air Force — worked together in this rare joint operation, the first of its kind since the 1971 war. They hit nine locations used by terror outfits, including Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

These sites included terror launchpads, radicalisation centres, and training camps. The Indian government has maintained that the strikes were precise, non-escalatory, and aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure — not Pakistani military targets.

Pakistan’s Response: Ceasefire Violations and Civilian Casualties

In retaliation, Pakistan opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, violating the ceasefire agreement once again. Artillery shelling and heavy gunfire were reported in multiple sectors.

The Indian Army said that three civilians were killed in what it described as “arbitrary and indiscriminate” firing from the Pakistani side.

In response to the shelling, Indian forces returned fire. Officials confirmed that the response was “appropriate” and proportionate to Pakistan’s aggression.

Jaishankar Sends Firm Message to the World

Amid the rising tensions, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a strong statement aimed at the international community.

Posting on social media shortly after the strikes, he said:
“The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

His brief but firm message underlines India’s position — that terrorism must be condemned and confronted globally, especially when it’s being supported or sheltered by state actors.

A Critical Moment for the Region

With tensions rising and artillery fire being exchanged along the border, this is a tense and critical moment for India and Pakistan — and for the wider region.

The attempt to target UN assets adds a new and troubling dimension to the crisis, raising questions about Pakistan’s intent and the risk of international fallout. The world is watching, and for now, both sides are being urged to step back from the brink — but India has made it clear that when civilians are attacked, it will not sit quietly.

