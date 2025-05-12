Pakistan Had No Chance Against India’s Multi-Layered Defence System: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

The coordinated assault targeted multiple terrorist camps and strategic air bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Pakistan stood no chance of breaching India’s fortified defence systems during the recent hostilities, said Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General Military Operations (DGMO), in a press briefing on Monday.

He emphasized that India’s comprehensive air defence framework neutralized every attempted strike aimed at key military installations.

Layered Shield Held Strong Against Airstrikes

According to Lt Gen Ghai, the defence grid comprises an effective combination of systems — from Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems and traditional air defence weapons to modern electronic warfare technology.

“In our inventory, we have a unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare, and that is why you saw when Pakistan air force attacked our airfield and logistic installation on May 9 and 10, they failed to breach this strong air defence grid,” he said.

He elaborated on how the multiple protective layers created an impenetrable shield.

“You can see how many layers, counters, unmanned aerial systems, behind that shoulder-fired weapons and our vintage air defence weapons and in the last our modern air defence weapons system. There was no chance that Pakistan could’ve broken our multi-layered defence system and target our airfield and logistic installation,” he added.

To illustrate the effectiveness of the system, Lt Gen Ghai drew a cricket analogy.

“Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough… I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb – ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must’. If you see the layers, you’ll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you,” he said.

BSF’s Critical Role in the Defensive Network

The DGMO also commended the Border Security Force for its vital contribution to thwarting the attacks.

“I want to praise BSF here also. Every last soldier gave their contribution to our mission. Their counter-unarmed system were also part of our multi-tiered grid system. You must have heard this proverb, ‘Jab Hausle Buland ho tab manzile bhi kadam chumti hai’,” he said.

He underscored the importance of coordination and readiness across all domains of national defence.

Operation Sindoor: A Precision Strike Campaign

The recent Indian military campaign, Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a direct response to the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives.

During a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre, senior commanders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force shared significant outcomes of the operation.

The strikes eliminated over 100 terrorists and crippled 11 enemy air bases. The operation was carried out with measured precision, prioritizing minimal civilian impact.

India’s top defence leadership also issued a strong message to Pakistan during the briefing.

“This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do.”

