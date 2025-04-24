Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch

A curious video making rounds on social media shows a man silently carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, even as journalists repeatedly question him about his purpose.

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch


A curious video making rounds on social media shows a man silently carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, even as journalists repeatedly question him about his purpose. The man, choosing not to respond, quietly enters the premises with the cake box in hand, sparking widespread speculation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident comes at a time when diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches from Delhi.

Many online users have interpreted the act as bizarre, questioning the intent behind what appears to be a celebration in the face of serious geopolitical strain. Some have even called it an attempt to downplay or deflect attention from the growing pressure on Islamabad.

While the reason behind the cake delivery remains unclear, the silence of the man and the timing of the act have raised more eyebrows than answers.

Must Read: First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured

Filed under

Pakistan High Commission

A letter petition has bee

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...
India closes Attari borde

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, a h

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?
India suspends Indus Wate

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan
Things are getting even m

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report
newsx

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After