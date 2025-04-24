A curious video making rounds on social media shows a man silently carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, even as journalists repeatedly question him about his purpose.

A curious video making rounds on social media shows a man silently carrying a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, even as journalists repeatedly question him about his purpose. The man, choosing not to respond, quietly enters the premises with the cake box in hand, sparking widespread speculation.

Video is from Pakistani High Commission, Delhi. The guy is going to deliver a cake there..

Celebration of #PahalgamTerroristAttack before leaving India? pic.twitter.com/ep32dYeynw — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 24, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident comes at a time when diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches from Delhi.

Many online users have interpreted the act as bizarre, questioning the intent behind what appears to be a celebration in the face of serious geopolitical strain. Some have even called it an attempt to downplay or deflect attention from the growing pressure on Islamabad.

While the reason behind the cake delivery remains unclear, the silence of the man and the timing of the act have raised more eyebrows than answers.

Must Read: First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured