India has launched a major diplomatic outreach campaign, sending out seven delegations of multi-party leaders to countries across the world in a bid to highlight Pakistan’s long-standing role in promoting terrorism. The first of these delegations is set to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

Led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, the team will also travel to Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia in the coming days. This marks the start of a four-day mission—lasting till May 25—where Indian leaders will meet with foreign policymakers, elected officials, and think tanks in 33 countries to present India’s position on cross-border terrorism and New Delhi’s strong response under Operation Sindoor.

Delegation Includes MPs from Across Party Lines

The first delegation includes members from various political parties, showing a united front on the issue of national security. Alongside Shinde, the team includes:

BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manan Kumar Mishra, and SS Ahluwalia Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

In total, 51 political leaders have been split into seven separate groups, with each group containing 8 to 9 members. Every group has been assigned a leader and specific countries to visit. Of these 51, 31 belong to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while the remaining 20 are from non-NDA parties, making it a rare bipartisan effort in India’s foreign outreach.

Armed with Evidence and a Clear Message

Each delegation is carrying a dossier that outlines Pakistan’s decades-long role in supporting terrorism, as well as India’s new proactive stance following Operation Sindoor. The documents include detailed evidence about terror attacks planned or supported by Pakistan and how New Delhi has responded with clarity and strength.

Before heading out, members of three delegations, including the one led by Shinde, were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday. He outlined the key talking points and broader strategy for engaging with global audiences.

Following the briefing, Shrikant Shinde told reporters, “We will give a clear message that India is a peace-loving nation but if someone attacks us, we will give a reply. India is focused on economic development. Pakistan is busy with developing terrorism.”

Focus on Operation Sindoor and Cross-Border Terror

The delegations will meet lawmakers, ministers, foreign policy experts, and Indian communities abroad. One of the key goals is to explain India’s strategy under Operation Sindoor, which officials say has set a new precedent in how the country tackles threats from across the border.

There will be a special focus on explaining past attacks, such as those in Pahalgam, as well as major incidents like the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where Pakistan’s involvement was clearly established through photographic evidence, DNA samples, and intercepted calls.

The delegations are expected to explain how, despite this evidence, Islamabad refused to take action, and instead continued to offer safe haven to key suspects.

Tying Global Terror to Pakistan’s Doorstep

Indian leaders also plan to remind the world that Pakistan’s links to terrorism go far beyond South Asia. They’ll highlight how global terror incidents, including the 9/11 attacks in New York and the 2005 London bombings, had direct or indirect connections to Pakistan-based groups or operatives.

The purpose of these meetings is to strengthen India’s narrative internationally—that it is not just responding to terror, but doing so with responsibility, strategy, and restraint, while exposing Pakistan’s duplicity on the world stage.

What sets this initiative apart is the cross-party participation. By involving opposition MPs alongside members of the ruling alliance, the government aims to show the international community that national security is above politics in India.