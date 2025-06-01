Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
‘Pakistan Is The Epicentre Of Takfirism’ Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pak During Algeria Visit

"Terrorism thrives on ideology and funding. We saw positive change in 2018 when Pakistan was on the FATF Grey List. The trial of 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi picked up pace only after that international pressure," Owaisi asserted.

'Pakistan Is The Epicentre Of Takfirism' Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pak During Algeria Visit

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Algeria, made strong remarks against Pakistan, calling it the "epicentre of Takfirism."


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Algeria, made strong remarks against Pakistan, calling it the “epicentre of Takfirism.”

Addressing the Algerian media, think tanks, and members of the Indian diaspora on Saturday, Owaisi drew a sharp parallel between terrorist outfits in Pakistan and globally condemned groups like ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda.

“Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no ideological difference between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh or Al-Qaeda,” Owaisi said. “They wrongly believe they have religious sanction. Islam does not allow the killing of any innocent person,” he added, denouncing extremist ideologies misusing religion to justify violence.

Owaisi Urges FATF to Re-list Pakistan in Grey List

Reiterating his long-standing demand to act against Pakistan’s alleged terror financing networks, Owaisi called on the international community to place Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, stating that it would help reduce terror-related violence in India.

“Terrorism thrives on ideology and funding. We saw positive change in 2018 when Pakistan was on the FATF Grey List. The trial of 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi picked up pace only after that international pressure,” Owaisi asserted.

Pakistan Using Nuclear Shield to Protect Terror Networks: BJP MP Panda

Echoing Owaisi’s sentiments, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda also slammed Pakistan for sheltering and funding terror groups under the guise of its nuclear deterrent.

“Pakistan has used its nuclear arsenal as a shield to openly train, arm, and fund terrorist groups. The world knows this it’s a documented reality,” Panda said, addressing the same audience in Algeria.

The multi-party Indian delegation, led by Panda, includes senior leaders such as Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. AIMIM’s participation, alongside leaders from BJP and other parties, signals a unified Indian stance against terrorism on the global stage.

India’s Global Anti-Terror Push Gains Momentum

India has been intensifying its international outreach to build global consensus on countering terrorism. Delegations like the one visiting Algeria aim to strengthen bilateral ties, especially with countries that have also suffered from extremist violence. Algeria, having experienced a bloody civil conflict during the 1990s known as the “Black Decade,” shares a history of battling radical ideologies.

