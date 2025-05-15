Pakistan Khara Hota Hai Wahi Se Mangne Walo Ki Line Shuru Hoti H: Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan For Taking Funds From IMF

Addressing a gathering of military officials and soldiers, he paid homage to the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack and hailed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on Thursday slams Pakistan for begging for funds. He compared Pakistan’s financial status with India and said, “Pakistan begged from IMF and India gives funds to IMF.”

“I bow to our brave soldiers,” Singh said, “and to the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam at the hands of terrorists. Their memory shall forever be etched in the nation’s soul.”

Present at the event were Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Army Staff General Pande, Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, and GOC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava.

He continued, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Operation Sindoor has not only exposed the depth of our preparedness but also fulfilled the dream of a nation to decisively act against terrorism.”

They Struck On Our Forehead, We Struck On Their Chest

In a sharp warning to Pakistan, he added, “They struck our forehead, and we struck their chest. If Pakistan truly wants peace, it must stop sheltering terror groups and stop using its soil for barbaric acts.”

Recalling the Islamabad Declaration during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, Singh said, “Pakistan promised to end terrorism from its soil but betrayed India then, and continues to do so now.”

Highlighting the strategic shift under the Modi government, he remarked, “Any terror strike from Pakistan will now be treated as an act of war. Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. If we ever talk, it will only be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

Nuclear Weapons Are Unsafe With Pakistan

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “…I ask the entire world if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic… pic.twitter.com/7tQA7mbZZI — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

Singh questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, saying, “Is it safe to let an irresponsible and rogue nation hold nuclear weapons? I believe Pakistan’s atomic weapons should be under IAEA surveillance.”

In one of his strongest statements, he said, “When terrorists in Pahalgam asked our people their religion before killing them, we responded by judging their karma and ending them.”

Rajnath Singh On IMF

Pakistan only stands in begging line, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s jibe to Islamabad from Srinagar; Points to how it has been seeking bailouts only pic.twitter.com/sjFYsc4lGp — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 15, 2025

He concluded by contrasting India’s global stature with Pakistan’s: “Wherever Pakistan stands, a queue for aid begins. Recently they went to the IMF for funds, while India contributes to the IMF to support poorer nations. That is where India stands today.”

The Defence Minister’s visit sent a strong signal—India will not just defend, it will strike when provoked, and the strength of its soldiers remains the backbone of that conviction.

