Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  Pakistan Lost Their 'IZZAT', BJP's Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

In a strong and assertive statement, BJP MP Sambit Patra outlined the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, India’s latest counter-terror operation against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor


In a strong and assertive statement, BJP MP Sambit Patra outlined the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, India’s latest counter-terror operation against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure. Describing it as a “controlled, precise, measured and non-escalatory” strike, Patra emphasized that the mission was executed with utmost discipline and strategic clarity.

A Focused Assault on Terrorism

According to Patra, the operation had two core goals: the destruction of identified terrorist hideouts and the elimination of high-profile terrorists. “The nine hideouts we destroyed were hit in a targeted manner—there was no damage to any civilian structure or unnecessary escalation,” he said. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Army had earlier reinforced this stance in a joint press briefing.

Beyond tactical gains, the strike carried symbolic weight. More than 100 terrorists were neutralised, many of whom were internationally designated and previously mentioned in global forums like the United Nations and condemned by countries such as the United States. Remarkably, high-ranking figures from the Pakistani establishment were seen leading funerals of those killed, drawing sharp global attention.

What Pakistan Lost

The outcomes of Operation Sindoor dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s military and terror infrastructure:

  • 9 major terrorist base camps were demolished
  • 11 military air bases suffered significant damage
  • Over 100 terrorists eliminated, many of them high-value targets
  • 50+ personnel from the Pakistan Air Force reportedly killed
  • And, as Patra put it, Pakistan lost its “izzat”—its respect on the global stage

Calling it a defining moment in India’s fight against terrorism, Patra concluded, “This was not just a military operation, but a message—India will respond, and respond with precision.”

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram? Explained

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

India-Iran Strategic Ties at the 20th Joint Commission Meeting

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It's Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:...

