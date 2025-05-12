Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

In a strong and assertive statement, BJP MP Sambit Patra outlined the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, India’s latest counter-terror operation against Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.

BJP MP Sambit Patra addresses a press conference in Delhi: "I am holding this press conference as an Indian. The terror demolition that we have seen by India in the last few years… the way India demolished terror hideouts in Pakistan during Operation…

A Focused Assault on Terrorism

According to Patra, the operation had two core goals: the destruction of identified terrorist hideouts and the elimination of high-profile terrorists. “The nine hideouts we destroyed were hit in a targeted manner—there was no damage to any civilian structure or unnecessary escalation,” he said. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Army had earlier reinforced this stance in a joint press briefing.

Beyond tactical gains, the strike carried symbolic weight. More than 100 terrorists were neutralised, many of whom were internationally designated and previously mentioned in global forums like the United Nations and condemned by countries such as the United States. Remarkably, high-ranking figures from the Pakistani establishment were seen leading funerals of those killed, drawing sharp global attention.

What Pakistan Lost

The outcomes of Operation Sindoor dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s military and terror infrastructure:

9 major terrorist base camps were demolished

11 military air bases suffered significant damage

Over 100 terrorists eliminated, many of them high-value targets

50+ personnel from the Pakistan Air Force reportedly killed

And, as Patra put it, Pakistan lost its “izzat”—its respect on the global stage

Calling it a defining moment in India’s fight against terrorism, Patra concluded, “This was not just a military operation, but a message—India will respond, and respond with precision.”