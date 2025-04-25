Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  'Pakistan Murdabad, Tage Hayliang Amar Rahe' Slogans Raised In Arunachal Over IAF Corporal's Death

‘Pakistan Murdabad, Tage Hayliang Amar Rahe’ Slogans Raised In Arunachal Over IAF Corporal’s Death

Within hours, a small crowd has gathered in front of his house with placards "Pakistan Murdabad" "We Want Justice" and they started slogans such as "Tage Haylian Amar Rahe".

‘Pakistan Murdabad, Tage Hayliang Amar Rahe’ Slogans Raised In Arunachal Over IAF Corporal’s Death

A morose atmosphere prevails at the residence of Indian Airforce (IAF) Corporal Tage Hayliang where his mortal remains have reached on April 3.


A morose atmosphere prevails at the residence of Indian Airforce (IAF) Corporal Tage Hayliang where his mortal remains have reached on April 3. Hayliang, a member of the Apatani tribe in Arunachal Pradesh has a warm and big family with 11 siblings. His sisters and brothers and all the locals of Ziro, a small and the district headquarters of the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh were present at his residence paying floral tributes.

Some of the locals are furious upon seeing the condition of his wife who was barely able to speak as she laid her head down over the coffin of her husband. His brothers, relatives and sisters all weapt as they reflect about his life with visible anger on the unfortunate incident.

Within hours, a small crowd has gathered in front of his house with placards “Pakistan Murdabad” “We Want Justice” and they started slogans such as “Tage Haylian Amar Rahe”.

“We are not scared of anything and Indian Government will give a befitting reply like Pulwana. We expect the Indian government to give a good response. We are proud of Tage Hayliang, he is my younger brother,” added Tage Talu, who is his elder brother. A visible shaken brother has claimed that his brother Tage Hayliang was profiled for his religion before being shot. “How can they kill a person like him? He was working for his nation and always helping others. Pakistan and terrorism needs to be given a reply,’ added Tage Talu.

One of Tage Hayliang’s relatives, Tage Taki, a former MLA of Ziro constituency have reflected that he feels proud of nephew’s work. “Today we lost a youth of our area in an untimely manner but we are also proud that our son has given a sacrifice to the nation. This will motivate the youth to also work for the nation,” added Tage Taki. He further alleged that Pakistan is harbouring these people and stated, “I know PM Modi will give a reply to the terrorist.”

