Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
‘Pakistan Now Knows India’s Done Playing Diplomacy, Says Strategic Expert Richard Rossow On Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor marks a bold shift in India’s fight against terrorism, striking terror sites deep inside Pakistan and halting a Pakistani offensive. Strategic expert Richard Rossow says Pakistan now realizes India won’t just rely on diplomacy but will hit military targets decisively.

'Pakistan Now Knows India's Done Playing Diplomacy, Says Strategic Expert Richard Rossow On Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor signals India’s tough new stance against terrorism, striking terror camps in Pakistan and gaining global support.


The remarkable success of Operation Sindoor in targeting terror sites deep inside Pakistan, while simultaneously thwarting a Pakistani offensive, has drawn significant attention from strategic experts worldwide. This operation marks a decisive shift in India’s approach to counterterrorism and military retaliation.

Pakistan’s Realization of India’s New Strategy

Richard Rossow, Chair of India and Emerging Asia Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted the changing dynamics between India and Pakistan. According to Rossow, Pakistan now recognizes that India is moving beyond traditional diplomatic responses in dealing with cross-border terrorism.

“We have seen a steady escalation. The times that India suffered terror attacks, looking back to 2016, when India took the step on initiating a cross-border ground assault against terror camps in PoK. Then, in 2019, where there was an air assault on Pakistan, this was a different form of escalation… Once the escalation began, for India to begin hitting military bases was a step in a new direction… It’s an important moment when I think Pakistan understands that India is not just going to play the normal game of diplomatic measures, counterattacks and the separation that Pakistan always hoped for between terror camps and military. India sees a lot less difference than what they did in times past,” Rossow told ANI.

This acknowledgment signifies a departure from previous norms where India primarily relied on diplomatic measures and limited retaliations, marking a more assertive posture toward terror infrastructure linked with Pakistan’s military.

Diplomatic Gains for India on the Global Stage After Operation Sindoor

Rossow also emphasized the diplomatic advantage India has secured following Operation Sindoor. “India has a lot deeper relationships with a much larger set of countries. They certainly have made their voice known over time on concerns about the ever-present threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. To see that most countries that stepped in and voiced an opinion on this were siding with India. The countries that felt otherwise might have been a little bit quieter or offered their support more quietly to Islamabad. India has done a lot of work on trying to be a leader in the Global South, its leadership at the G20, engagement with the West and the Quad… Not surprisingly, India finds a lot more friends now when something like this escalates than it would have had 25-30 years ago,” he explained.

This broader international support reflects India’s strengthened diplomatic ties and leadership role in various global forums, including the G20 and the Quad, which have amplified its position against terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor: The Retaliation

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The Indian military executed precise strikes against terror infrastructure located inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), delivering a strong message against continued cross-border terrorism.

