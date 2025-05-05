Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

In yet another escalation of hostilities, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, the firing occurred in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

The Indian Army confirmed that its troops responded “promptly and proportionately” to the provocation.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage on the Indian side. The situation remains tense, with heightened alert along the LoC in anticipation of further ceasefire violations.

