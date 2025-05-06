Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

According to a statement by the Indian Army, the firing began during the night of May 5-6 and targeted Indian positions opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC


In the early hours of May 6, 2025, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement by the Indian Army, the firing began during the night of May 5-6 and targeted Indian positions opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

The Indian Army confirmed that its troops responded in a “proportionate manner” to the provocation. While no casualties or material damage have been officially reported so far, security forces remain on high alert across the affected areas.

The incident marks a fresh round of tension along the LoC, where sporadic ceasefire violations have been reported in recent months despite a renewed ceasefire understanding between both nations in early 2021.

