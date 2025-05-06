Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

According to a statement by the Indian Army, the firing began during the night of May 5-6 and targeted Indian positions opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

In the early hours of May 6, 2025, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement by the Indian Army, the firing began during the night of May 5-6 and targeted Indian positions opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner:… — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

The Indian Army confirmed that its troops responded in a “proportionate manner” to the provocation. While no casualties or material damage have been officially reported so far, security forces remain on high alert across the affected areas.

The incident marks a fresh round of tension along the LoC, where sporadic ceasefire violations have been reported in recent months despite a renewed ceasefire understanding between both nations in early 2021.

