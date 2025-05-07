Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the nation at 10 PM IST today, May 7, 2025, following a series of significant developments in the ongoing India–Pakistan standoff.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the nation today, following a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. This address comes in the wake of India’s pre-dawn military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). India launched the strikes in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In reaction, Pakistan placed its security forces on high alert and held emergency meetings of its National Security Committee to discuss the situation.

India Launches Operation Sindoor In Retaliation

Earlier today, the Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes on nine locations—four in undisputed Pakistani territory and five in PoJK. The Indian government stated that the operation was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and was carried out in response to the “barbaric” attack in Pahalgam. Indian intelligence agencies had reportedly tracked growing threats and warned of more planned attacks, prompting immediate military action.

Pakistan Condemns Strikes, Calls India “Cowardly”

Following the strikes, Pakistan condemned India’s actions, labeling them a “cowardly attack” on civilians. The Pakistan government stated that its armed forces are fully authorized to take “corresponding actions” at a time, place, and manner of their choosing. The top security body of Pakistan met earlier today and decided to stay prepared for all contingencies. The country has been placed on a nationwide “red alert.”

Emergency Measures and Security Review

The Pakistani National Security Committee held emergency consultations to assess the damage and formulate a national response. All military and intelligence agencies have been instructed to coordinate efforts in light of the growing tensions. Security has been intensified at critical infrastructure and urban centers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Address Expected To Outline Strategy

Prime Minister Sharif is expected to use tonight’s televised address to explain Pakistan’s stance on the military strikes and outline the government’s response strategy. The address will be watched closely both inside Pakistan and internationally, as it may signal possible retaliatory steps or diplomatic initiatives.

