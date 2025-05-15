‘Pakistan Ran Like A Scared Dog’: Ex-Pentagon Official Michael Rubin On Operation Sindoor

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has lauded India's May 7 strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, calling them a diplomatic and military triumph. In a scathing critique, he said Pakistan "ran like a scared dog" after India disabled its airfields and exposed its links to terrorism.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, in which India struck at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin praised New Delhi’s precision and strategic effectiveness, stating that India successfully blunted Pakistan’s retaliatory response.

Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, remarked in an interview with ANI that Pakistan’s military response was inadequate and revealed deeper systemic issues within the Pakistani establishment. According to him, “Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a scared dog with its tail between its legs” after Indian forces disabled their airfields.

India’s Diplomatic and Military Victory During Operation Sindoor

Rubin underlined that India’s operations were not just militarily successful, but also shifted the global narrative. “India won this both diplomatically and militarily,” he said. “The reason why India won diplomatically is all attention is now on Pakistan’s terrorist sponsorship.”

He pointed to a troubling indicator of Pakistan’s state complicity, stating, “The fact that Pakistani officers in uniform attended the funeral of terrorists shows that there is no differentiation between a terrorist and a member of the ISI or the Pakistani armed forces.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rubin asserted that the international community would now demand accountability. “Basically, the world is going to demand that Pakistan extract the rot from its own system. So, diplomatically, India changed the conversation, militarily, Pakistan is shocked.”

Pakistan’s History of Denial, and the Present Reality

Reflecting on historical patterns, Rubin, who has a background in history, noted: “One thing that we can say with certainty is that Pakistan has started every single war with India and yet convinced itself that somehow it has won.”

However, he suggested the current situation may prove harder for Islamabad to misinterpret. “It’s going to be very different…to convince themselves that they won this 4-day war. The reason is, India was able to, with precision, decimate the terror headquarters and training camps.”

India Neutralizes Pakistan’s Counterstrike During Operation Sindoor

Rubin emphasized India’s ability to thwart Pakistan’s attempts at retaliation. “When Pakistan responded, India was able to blunt their response and then when Pakistan continued to try to retaliate, India was able to put their airfields out of commission,” he said.

He described the Pakistani military’s reaction as one of desperation: “Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a scared dog with its tail between its legs. And the fact of the matter is there is absolutely no spin that the Pakistani military can put on what occurred to shield themselves from the full reality of the fact that they not only lost but they lost very, very badly.”

Concerns Over Pakistan’s Military Leadership

Looking ahead, Rubin questioned whether Pakistan is capable of reform. “The question now, however, is what Pakistan will do next. Clearly, there’s a problem within the Pakistani military, both because it’s a cancer on Pakistani society and because as a military, it’s incompetent.”

He added, “So is Asim Munir going to keep his job? Is the ego of Pakistani generals going to trump the future strength and well-being of all of Pakistani society? Basically, Pakistan needs to clean house, but it’s an open question whether they are too far gone to do that.”

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: UN Condemns Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India