Pakistan Responds To Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘Nuclear Weapons Should Be Placed Under Supervision’ Remark

In a strong political exchange between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan has hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for suggesting that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The comment, made during Singh’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, triggered an angry response from Islamabad, which accused New Delhi of “ignorance” and “insecurity.”

What Did Rajnath Singh Say?

During his first visit to Jammu after Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh addressed soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, where he raised serious concerns about Pakistan’s handling of its nuclear arsenal.

“The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Singh said.

Singh also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a big step forward in maintaining peace and stability in the region. He also appreciated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for showing their strong opposition to terrorism and Pakistan’s role in it.

Pakistan Fires Back: “Sheer Ignorance”

Soon after Singh’s remarks made headlines, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the defence minister’s comments “irresponsible” and “ignorant.”

“These irresponsible remarks reveal his profound insecurity and frustration regarding Pakistan’s effective defence and deterrence against Indian aggression through conventional means,” said Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The statement added that Pakistan’s military capabilities were sufficient to keep India in check, “Pakistan’s conventional capabilities are adequate to deter India, without the self-imposed ‘nuclear blackmail’ that New Delhi suffers.”

Islamabad went on to say that Singh’s suggestion about IAEA oversight showed a lack of understanding of the international nuclear agency’s role and responsibilities.

What is the IAEA, and What Did It Say?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the top global body responsible for ensuring the peaceful, safe, and secure use of nuclear energy. It operates under the United Nations framework and plays a key role in non-proliferation, safety inspections, and technical cooperation in the nuclear field.

While IAEA has not officially responded to Rajnath Singh’s specific suggestion to monitor Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, the agency told news agency ANI that there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.

As of now, there has been no formal statement from IAEA on whether it would even consider overseeing Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal—something that would likely require international consensus and cooperation from the Pakistani government.

Why Singh’s Comment Matters

Singh’s statement has reopened old concerns over the security of nuclear weapons in South Asia, especially amid continuing cross-border tensions and deep mistrust. The Indian government has frequently accused Pakistan of irresponsible behaviour, while Pakistan claims it is India that is trying to stir conflict through what it sees as provocative military operations and statements.

Singh’s remarks, made in Kashmir, a region at the heart of the India-Pakistan conflict, gave them even more symbolic weight.

Tensions, Trust, and the Role of the UN

The idea of placing a country’s nuclear weapons under international supervision is not new but has rarely been implemented. Any such move would involve serious diplomatic negotiations, potential changes to nuclear doctrine, and likely UN Security Council backing—all of which are complex and politically sensitive.

In this case, India has not made any formal request to the IAEA or the UN. Singh’s comment appears to be more of a political message—aimed at both international observers and domestic audiences—than a concrete policy step.

Where Things Stand Now

India has not issued any clarification or follow-up after Pakistan’s sharp response.

Pakistan maintains that its nuclear programme is secure and not a threat unless provoked.

IAEA has not commented on Singh’s proposal but has denied any radiation leak from Pakistan’s facilities.

As things stand, Singh’s remarks have added fuel to the fire of India-Pakistan tensions, especially on the nuclear front. Whether this leads to any real diplomatic or security movement remains to be seen.